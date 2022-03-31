ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Police locate driver who crashed into Tualatin River Wednesday

By Sally Segar
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G9DC6_0evvqiGn00 Officers found a driver who crashed into the Tualatin River Wednesday morning with a six-month pregnant woman inside.

Hillsboro Police Department officers have located the driver who crashed a stolen vehicle into the Tualatin River on Wednesday, March 30 with a pregnant woman inside, according to a press release.

Officers located the driver, 32-year-old Jonathan Michael Laura, on Thursday, March 31. He was arrested on unrelated crimes and lodged in the Washington County Jail, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies then charged Laura with eight charges relating to Wednesday, when he drove a stolen 1992 Nissan pickup into the Tualatin River near Southwest Minter Bridge Road. The crash occurred after 2 a.m. Wednesday south of Hillsboro, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The woman in the vehicle was six months pregnant, according to the press release, which she revealed after deputies rescued her from the water when she said she couldn't swim.

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office said it charged Laura with the unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, driving while revoked, reckless endangering, first degree criminal mischief and attempt to elude, which was listed as both a misdemeanor and a felony.

The deputy who threw a rope into the river on Wednesday was wearing a body camera, and a video clip from the footage is online.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times

38

Followers

1K+

Posts

5K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WNEM

Police: Driver flees crash scene, abandons 3 injured children in vehicle

BETHANY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man was arrested after police say he fled the scene of a crash and left behind three critically injured children in the wreck. The crash happened on March 20 at 4:35 p.m. at the corner of State Road and Jackson Road in Gratiot County’s Bethany Township. A vehicle heading east on Jackson Road, driven by a 36-year-old man from St. Louis, ran a stop sign and was struck broadside by a vehicle on State Road’s northbound lane, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
News 12

Police: Unlicensed driver arrested for fleeing scene following crash in N. Lindenhurst

Police say an unlicensed Central Islip man has been arrested for leaving the scene following a crash in North Lindenhurst Sunday night. According to police, Ronnell Thomas was driving a 2015 BMW sedan eastbound on Route 27 when the vehicle crossed over the westbound lanes, then off the roadway, into the parking lot of a gas station, through a fence and into a parked sedan.
LINDENHURST, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tualatin, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Tualatin, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
State
Washington State
Hillsboro, OR
Crime & Safety
Washington County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
NBC News

Body found of Nevada woman kidnapped from Walmart parking lot

A body discovered in a remote gravesite in Nevada was identified Wednesday as a woman who vanished from a Walmart parking lot earlier this month, authorities said. The sheriff’s offices in Churchill and Lyon counties said in a joint statement that the body of Naomi Irion, 18, was found after a tip led investigators to the area east of Reno.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Tualatin River#The Sheriff S Office
10TV

Police: Drivers leave scene of deadly 5-car crash in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are seeking information about two drivers who reportedly left the scene of a five-car crash that killed one person in east Columbus Monday night. A Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger were driving at what police said was a high rate of speed eastbound on East Broad Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. when Columbus police said the Charger struck a Kia Sportage from behind near Brice Road and Shadymere Lane.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Woman dies while rescuing friend who fell into Detroit River

DETROIT – Police say that a woman died early Friday morning while rescuing another woman who fell into the Detroit River. According to Detroit police, at about 3:45 a.m. on March 18, a woman fell into the Detroit River near Alfred Brush Ford Park, off of Lenox Street near Scripps Street. The woman went to stand up, and then slipped and fell into the river, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Nissan
CBS DFW

Man Driving 157 MPH On I-20 In Fort Worth Strikes SUV, Killing 1, Injuring 2

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested after he struck an SUV while driving 157 mph on I-20 in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring two others. On March 15 at about 11 p.m., Bryce Abernathy, 22, was speeding down westbound I-20 near McCart Avenue in a white Camaro when he stuck an SUV, killing the driver and injuring two passengers. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) According to the Camaro’s control module, Abernathy was going 157 mph in a 70 mph zone. Abernathy was arrested by Fort Worth Police investigators and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter. Fort Worth Police reminded drivers in a statement that “reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious, and dangerous” and that they “are encouraged to exercise caution and responsibility when operating a motor vehicle.”
The Progress-Index

Driver who died in Sussex County crash was in midst of a medical emergency: State Police

SUSSEX — State police believe a man who died in a single-car crash late Monday night had a medical emergency that caused him to wreck. Ronald Richard Blythe, 60, of Stony Creek, was eastbound on Palestine Road near Concord Sappony Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. when his car ran off the road and hit a tree. A state police spokesperson said by the time troopers arrived on scene, a Sussex County deputy sheriff and a member of the Stony Creek fire department were performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the driver. He died at the scene.
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Police Log: Two arrested in window-smashing road rage

The Beaverton Police Department reports calls for service between March 2-6, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
US News and World Report

Delaware Police: Man Assaults Another Driver After Crash

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has been charged with assaulted another driver with an anti-theft device after a crash in New Castle on Sunday, state police said. Troopers were called to Springfield Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. for a crash and dispatchers advised them that one driver assaulted the other, then ran off, Delaware State Police said in a news release.
NEW CASTLE, DE
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Mysterious Disappearance Of Brandon Lawson, Who Vanished From A Highway In Texas

After Brandon Lawson ran out of gas in the dead of night on rural Route 277, he made a series of strange phone calls — and was never seen again. When Brandon Lawson vanished in 2013, it left authorities baffled and his family in shambles. The series of events leading to his disappearance near Bronte, Texas, appeared wholly contradictory. He was a loving father of four, but he stormed out of his house in a rage on the night of Aug. 8, 2013. An hour later, he called police when he ran out of gas — but hid from them when they arrived.
TEXAS STATE
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
38
Followers
1K+
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/

Comments / 0

Community Policy