Foo Fighters Cancel Grammys Performance After the Death of Taylor Hawkins

Rock music band Foo Fighters will not be making an appearance at the Grammys after all. The supergroup has canceled its performance. They are still in mourning after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. While on tour in South America, Hawkins, the band’s drummer, was found dead. Authorities found his body in his hotel room. In Colombia, preliminary results from a toxicology test indicated that there were 10 different substances in his system.

Foo Fighters Will Not Appear At Grammys, Called Off Other Tour Dates

The band, fronted by Dave Grohl, also announced that all further tour dates are now canceled, too. Grohl and Hawkins, 50, were tight as both bandmates and friends. It was Grohl who was the drummer in Nirvana. Sadly, he had to go through the days and years after the death of lead singer Kurt Cobain. Many people have come out and expressed their sorrow over Hawkins’ death, including the legendary Paul McCartney.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together. With Love, Foo Fighters.”

Among those substances in the body of Taylor Hawkins, according to the General’s Office in Colombia, were THC (marijuana). Also, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids. We get more about this from ET Online.

Press Release States Colombian Medical Branch Still Conducting Probe

A press release states that The National Institute of Forensic Medicine “continues to conduct the necessary medical studies to ascertain the cause of death.” Medical professionals did carry out resuscitation maneuvers.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” according to a band statement on its social media accounts. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Recently, drummer Stewart Copeland of The Police shared his memories of Hawkins with Rolling Stone. “Taylor was a great hang, and there’s a big hole where a lot of laughs used to live,” Copeland said. “When we weren’t goofing off with each other, we were on the phone talking crackpot theories, get-rich-quick schemes, and just general hang bulls**t. He was just indefatigably cheerful. He was emotional as well, but that just gave spice to his cheerfulness.”