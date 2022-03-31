Woodburn track sweeps meet against North Marion

While the Bulldogs walked away with the majority first-place finishes, the Huskies claimed several top spots as well

North Marion hosted its rival neighbors Woodburn and 1A Willamette Valley Christian in a three-way track and field meet Wednesday, March 30, and it was the Bulldogs who walked away with the team victories.

Woodburn took the top spot of the three teams winning on the boys side with 92 points to North Marion's 45, while the girls team defeated North Marion 64 to 39.

Boys

In what was largely a two-horse race, Woodburn took the top spots in 11 of the track and field events. Senior Tomas Veliz was a big reason for three of those victories, taking the top spot in the 100-meters (11.93 seconds) and in the 200-meters (25.26 seconds) with season-best times. Veliz also was a part of the first-place 4x100-meter relay team, along with junior Yahir Romero Garcia, Kaleb Robles and Andres Sandoval. The team finished first with a time of 46.80 seconds.

Woodburn snagged victories in the 400-meter, 1,500-meter and 3,000-meter races as well. Senior Angel Garcia Pinto won the 400-meter race with a personal best time of 59.77 seconds; senior Ryan Garcia took first in the 1,500-meters with a PR of 4:44.20; and junior Angel Leonardo won the 3,000-meters with a season best 10:33.83 seconds.

Garcia also won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.19 seconds, and was a part of the winning 4x400-meter relay team along with freshman Cesar Aguilera, junior Misael Cortes and freshman Edgar Canchola.

Woodburn also did well in the field events. Senior Ernesto Ramirez took first place in the shot put with a throw of 33 feet, 2 inches, and fellow senior Jonathan Cruz took first place in the discus with a throw of 116 feet, 6 inches. In the long jump, Woodburn junior Kaleb Robles took first place with a leap of 18 feet, 2 inches.

Not to be outdone on its home field and track, North Marion claimed the gold in a few events. Senior Owen Alvord took first place with a time of 2:15.41 in the 800 meters. In the 110-meter hurdles senior Caedyn Laninga took first place with a time of 18.99 seconds, a season best.

North Marion sophomore Kyle Manning took first place in the javelin with a throw of 120 feet, 2 inches. Laninga also took first in the pole vault by default, as the only varsity competitor, reaching a height of 10 feet, 6 inches. In the triple jump, senior Tony Lewis bounded 35 feet, 9 inches.

The lone Willamette Valley Christian athlete to win his event was freshman Caleb Reichelt, who bounded a height of 5 feet, 4 inches to win the high jump.

Girls

The Woodburn girls victory was narrower than their boys counterpart but they still found a way to win.

In the 400-meter race, Woodburn junior Alyssa Rios took first with a personal best time of 1:09.27. Sophomore Brendaly Anselmo placed first in the 800 meters with a PR of 2:56.56, and senior Kelly Ramirez, the lone varsity athlete in the 3,000-meter race, took first place with a time of 14:47.28. Junior Caitlynn Spencer took first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.73 seconds.

In the 4x400-meter relay, Woodburn's team of junior Crystal Garcia Gomez, Rios, junior Luz Rojas Martinez and Anselmo took first with a time of 4:49.53 seconds.

The Bulldogs took two of the field events with senior Briana Cruz taking first place in the discus with a throw of 79 feet, 3 inches, and freshman Hannah Peterson taking first in the javelin with a throw of 79 feet even.

North Marion sophomore Kenley Doubrava took first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.9 seconds, while fellow sophomore Domnikka Lyon took first in the 200-meter race with a time of 30.14 seconds. In the 300-meter hurdles Doubrava took first with a time of 53.40 seconds.

Doubrava, Lyon, junior Saylor Swanson, and freshman Chloe Comerford took first place as the Huskies 4x100-meter relay team with a time of 55.43 seconds.

North Marion junior Esmerelda Pacheco took the top spot in the shot put with a throw of 26 feet, 10.5 inches, and senior Jaedyn Bryan took first place in the long jump with a distance of 14 feet, 2.25 inches.

Willamette Valley Christian junior Maddy Blaha won the 1,500-meter race as well as the high jump.

For full results, go to Athletic.net.

Woodburn's next meet will be on Saturday, April 9, at the Lower Columbia Meet. North Marion will compete against Corbett and Estacada at Estacada on Tuesday, April 12.

