ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kathryn Bigelow Returns, Teams With David Koepp, Netflix for Thriller ‘Aurora’ (Exclusive)

By Borys Kit
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZaF4n_0evvgUDj00

Kathryn Bigelow is heading to Netflix.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker, who hasn’t made a movie since 2017’s race drama, Detroit , has set up her latest feature project, titled Aurora , at the streamer.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The project adapts the upcoming book by David Koepp, the veteran screenwriter who counts Jurassic Park , the first Mission: Impossible movie, and Spider-Man among his numerous credits. Koepp will write the screenplay for the project.

Producing are Bigelow’s longtime producing partner Greg Shapiro and Gavin Polone , whose long history with Koepp includes producing the writer and sometimes director’s movies such as Stir of Echoes and Secret Window .

Aurora follows the events of a solar storm that knocks out most of humanity’s power grids and focuses on the personal story of a divorced mother who must now do everything she can to protect her teenager and her estranged brother, a wealthy Silicon Valley CEO who has built a luxurious bunker in the desert for just such a disaster.

It is unclear how the book will translate to the screen, but insiders describe the story as following characters who are coping with the collapse of the social order, set against a catastrophic worldwide power crisis.

The book is due out from HarperCollins June 7 and has blurbs from author Stephen King, who calls it a “real page-turner,” and screenwriter Scott Frank, the creator of The Queen’s Gambit , who enthuses, “There’s a reason David Koepp is the most successful screenwriter of all time. It’s because he’s one of the greatest storytellers of all time. Aurora is up there with his best: scary, funny, and thought-provoking.”

The deal came together over the weekend, according to sources, and also features a progress-to-production timeline, which could make this Bigelow’s next movie. Sources also say the project is eyeing a budget north of $100 million. Netflix had no comment, but insiders cautioned the project was still in the development stages.

CAA Media Finance brokered the deal with Netflix.

Bigelow, repped by CAA and Sloane Offer, made a name for herself as a filmmaker working in what was traditionally seen as male spheres, the action and sci-fi genres. Bringing in a certain amount of grittiness and grounding to her proceedings, she directed the 1980s cult vampire movie Near Dark and the 1991 Keanu Reeves-Patrick Swayze classic, Point Break . Strange Days was a sci-fi crime drama that saw her work with her ex-husband, James Cameron.

Bigelow’s The Hurt Locker swept the 2010 Academy Awards, where she became the first woman to win the best director statuette, one of six the film won, including best picture. The tense war drama also earned star Jeremy Renner a nomination for best actor. Her 2013 thriller, Zero Dark Thirty , told of the hunt for terrorist Osama bin Laden and earned her a best picture nomination.

Her last film, Detroit , which focused on the Motor City’s riots in the late 1960s, starred John Boyega and Anthony Mackie, among others.

Koepp is coming off the HBO Max debut of Kimi , the thriller he wrote that starred Zoë Kravitz and was directed by Steven Soderbergh. Aurora is his second novel. He is repped by CAA and Myman Greenspan.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter

34K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

11M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Rock Gets Standing Ovation at First Show Since Oscars Slap: “I’m Still Kind of Processing What Happened”

Chris Rock returned to the stand-up stage Wednesday in his first public appearance since Will Smith slapped him during the 2022 Oscars. Kicking off his comedy tour at the Wilbur in Boston, Rock walked out to two boisterous standing ovations that lasted roughly two minutes. As he attempted to get a word in, the comedian said, “You got me all misty and shit.”More from The Hollywood ReporterCritic's Notebook: Chris Rock Kicks Off Comedy Tour With Uncharacteristic Vulnerability'Summer of Soul' Producer Slams "Selfish" Will Smith and Chris Rock's "Four White Guys" JokeAcademy Begins Disciplinary Proceedings Against Will Smith, Says He Refused to...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

“He’s Not Kryptonite Yet”: Hollywood Execs on Will Smith’s Career Damage Post-Slap

While it seems clear that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will take steps to discipline Will Smith in the wake of the infamous slap, the predominant opinion in Hollywood is that the incident will at most prove to be a minor road bump in the star’s long acting career. “He’s not kryptonite yet,” says one studio executive. “He has to sit in the penalty box for a bit. He’s going to do some interview with someone like Gayle King and it will kind of wash away.” Smith’s long history in the business will help, this person continues: “He...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Schumer Reacts to Will Smith Oscars Slap Incident: “Still Triggered and Traumatized”

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer has weighed in on the shocking incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at Sunday’s Academy Awards. Late on Tuesday, Schumer, who co-hosted the 94th Academy Awards with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, posted a message on her Instagram that first made a lighthearted plug for her Hulu show Life & Beth, before becoming serious and addressing the incident that saw Smith storm on stage and slap Rock following a joke aimed at Jada Pinkett Smith.More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind the 'CODA' Best Picture Oscar Win: "This Movie Became the Disrupter"Apple to Rerelease Oscar Winner 'CODA' in...
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

Coming soon to Netflix: 7 new shows to look out for in 2022

It seems like Stranger Things, The Crown and Money Heist have been around since the beginning of time, but every one of those top-tier Netflix shows had to start somewhere. With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look forward to the pilot projects currently in development for the streaming service in 2022 – from the next Shonda Rhimes production (after Bridgerton and Inventing Anna) to a set of new high-octane espionage thrillers.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in March 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Bridgerton” Season 2 (available March 25) Why Should I Watch? Shondaland’s hit period drama returns in March with a second season focused on Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest of the high-society family’s offspring, who’s searching for his ideal partner. But Anthony’s idea of the perfect bride has little to do with true love, even though his standards remain astronomically high, so when he sets his sights on Edwina (Charithra Chandran), her sister Kate (Simone Ashley) does everything she can to nix the ill-fated romance. Get ready for a heated love triangle...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Kathryn Bigelow
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Steven Soderbergh
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
David Koepp
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Zo Kravitz
Person
James Cameron
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Academy Members Blast “Disrespectful,” “Clumsily Edited” Presentation of 8 Oscars

Following Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards, outrage over the Oscars controversy hasn’t subsided. No, I’m not referring to THAT one, which is also unlikely to die down anytime soon. I’m referring to the one that began more than a month ago, over the Academy’s decision to present eight awards before the live telecast of the Oscars and add edited excerpts from their speeches into the broadcast.More from The Hollywood ReporterBAFTA Says Will Smith Would Have Been "Removed From Ceremony" After SlapAmy Schumer Reacts to Will Smith Oscars Slap Incident: "Still Triggered and Traumatized"Chris Rock Stand-Up Ticket Sales Soar As Comic Remains Mum...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith Wasn’t Formally Asked to Leave Oscars After Slap, Sources Say

Will Smith was not formally asked to leave the Oscars ceremony Sunday after slapping Chris Rock onstage, contrary to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences saying he was, sources close to the situation told The Hollywood Reporter. Instead, the sources said Academy leadership spoke with Smith’s reps backstage following the incident about potentially asking Smith to leave the Dolby Theatre.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars Producer Will Packer Explains Why Will Smith Was Not Removed From the ShowWhere to Watch the 64th Grammy Awards OnlineOscars: Will Packer Says LAPD Was Prepared to Arrest Will Smith, Citing Battery A rep then went...
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of fresh streaming recommendations served from us to you. If you're after a bit of light-hearted sci-fi adventure, there's The Adam Project on Netflix – and when you've finished that, make sure you check out our guide to the ending explained. Meanwhile, Pixar's latest, Turning Red, is now on Disney Plus for more family-friendly fun.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Final Episodes Trailer Might Reveal Major Spoiler

Premiering in just a month, the final episodes of Netflix's Ozark have earned a trailer to tease the drama of the series' conclusion, with the trailer itself potentially including a major spoiler for these final episodes. The gripping drama isn't known for depicting fantastical deviations from the grounded reality, so most audiences will surely witness the trailer and assume there are spoilers for a fateful run-in between two characters, though we can't entirely rule out this intentional misdirect and the possibility that one character is merely predicting the encounter. The trailer, which contains possible spoilers, can be seen below before the final episodes of Ozark premiere on Netflix on April 29th.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael B. Jordan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Team for True-Life Tale ‘I Helped Destroy People’ (Exclusive)

Michael B. Jordan and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have teamed up for I Helped Destroy People, a dramatic thriller that adapts a 2021 New York Times article that involved a whistleblower, the FBI, and racial and religious profiling. Ben Watkins, who created the Garret Dillahunt-Ron Perlman series, Hand of God, is on board to pen the script for the feature project that will be produced by Jordan and his Outlier Society partner Elizabeth Raposo as well as by Abdul-Mateen’s House Eleven10. Abdul-Mateen will also star in Destroy People, which falls under Outlier Society’s deal with Amazon Studios.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Palladinos...
MOVIES
KTVZ

Here’s where you can stream Oscar-nominated movies

While some Oscar-nominated movies are still playing in theaters, odds are if you want to catch up on the nominees, you’ll be going to Streaming Land. Streaming services backed a number of movies that secured key nominations on Feb. 8, in advance of the 94th annual Oscars, which will be televised March 27 on ABC. This means many of them are available to watch now, including “The Power of the Dog,” which led among nominated films with 12 nods, and “Coda.”
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Godfather’ at 50: Cast Looks Back on Legendary Motion Picture and Shares New Insights on the Production

James Caan was so mad that Francis Ford Coppola cut one of his beefier scenes from The Godfather, he walked out of a screening. Fifty years later, he’s still irked.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Korty, Emmy-Winning 'Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman' Director, Dies at 85Guest Column: How Method Acting Elevated Five Films -- From 'The Godfather' to 'The Lost Daughter'Francis Ford Coppola Explains Why He's Spending His Own $120M on 'Megalopolis' Based on the best-selling book by the late Mario Puzo, The Godfather debuted in theaters on March 24, 1972. Immediately receiving universal acclaim, the Paramount Pictures film was, for a period,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy