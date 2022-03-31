ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Bruce Willis’ Former Turks and Caicos Estate for Sale at $37.5 Million (PHOTOS)

By Alicia Selin
Mix 97.9 FM
Mix 97.9 FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bruce Willis' former Turks and Caicos estate has been listed for sale at $37.5 million. The massive estate is where the actor got married and renewed his vows. Willis purchased the estate, which is located...

mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Bruce Willis?

Bruce Willis is an American actor, musician and producer, and one of the most popular action stars to grace the silver screen, has announced his retirement from acting. This bonafide movie star, best...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Demi Moore Reunites With Ex Bruce Willis To Celebrate His 67th Birthday: Photo

Demi Moore reunited with ex Bruce Willis to celebrate his 67th birthday, sharing a sweet photo of the two to IG in a birthday tribute. Demi Moore, 59, proved bygones really can be bygones in a new post, where she smiled alongside ex-husband Bruce Willis in celebration of his 67th birthday. In a sweet Instagram post on Sunday, Demi shared how “thankful” she is for her and Bruce’s “blended family” alongside a photo of the duo smiling wide while posing together in a sun-soaked kitchen.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore celebrates ex-husband Bruce Willis with rare family photograph together

Demi Moore had a special family occasion to celebrate over the past week, and it involved her former husband, fellow Hollywood star Bruce Willis. The actress took to her social media to share a snapshot of herself with Bruce as they laughed up a storm while in her huge kitchen, holding onto a cutting board covered with what looked like mushrooms.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Rumer Willis, 33, Embraces Eric Dane, 49, After Lunch At Exclusive San Vicente Bungalows – Photos

The pair sparked romance speculation as they wrapped their arms around each other, while Eric placed a kiss on Rumer’s head. New couple alert? Rumer Willis and Eric Dane sparked romance speculation when they were spotted getting quite close in Los Angeles on Saturday (March 12). The House Bunny actress, 33, and the Euphoria star, 49, shared a hug outside the ultra-exclusive San Vincente Bungalows, which attracts celebrities for its strict privacy policies. The rumor mill churned even faster when Eric placed a kiss on Rumer’s head!
LOS ANGELES, CA
CinemaBlend

Demi Moore Had A Sweet Message For Bruce Willis And Their ‘Blended Family’ On His Birthday

People who live outside of the glamor of Hollywood don’t have too much in common with celebrities, but even the rich and famous aren’t immune to love’s fragile nature. Family dynamics are as complicated and intricate as ever for pretty much everyone, as the nuclear family is a thing of the past and there is no one way a family looks anymore. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have been divorced for over 20 years, but they still spend plenty of time together and Moore had a sweet message for her ex husband and their “blended family” on his birthday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Willis
Person
Ellen Degeneres
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bruce Willis’ Daughters Rumer & Scout Spotted For 1st Time Since Revealing Dad’s Sad Disease

Rumer & Scout reportedly attended a Coachella pre-party event in Los Angeles, hours after they revealed their father’s aphasia diagnosis. Rumer Willis, 33, and Scout Willis, 30, were spotted for the first time since they revealed their father, Bruce Willis, was stepping aside from acting because of his secret battle with aphasia, which has begun to impair his cognitive abilities. The gorgeous sisters enjoyed a sunny day out in Los Angeles on Wednesday (March 30) as they reportedly made their way to a Coachella pre-party event.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turks#Housing List#Caicos Estate For Sale#The New York Post#Caicos Estate Take
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dino and Martha De Laurentiis’ Luxe Beverly Hills Estate Lists for $37.5 Million

Roughly three months after her death, the stately Los Angeles compound of Martha De Laurentiis has popped up for sale, armed with a hefty $37.5 million asking price. The longtime home of the filmmaker and her legendary producer husband Dino De Laurentiis, who passed away back in 2010, the nearly 6,000-square-foot mansion was built in the 1940s and sits in the mountains above Beverly Hills, replete with jaw-dropping vistas stretching from Downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean. The Italian-born Oscar winner and his American wife acquired the spread 35 years ago for about $2.8 million and subsequently embarked on an elaborate customization of the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Boston Globe

Listed: For $18.8 million, a Chatham estate that would shatter sales records

If it goes for its $18.8 million price tag, or even a couple million less, High Scatteree would be the most expensive home sale in Chatham. The nine-bed, nine-bath estate (seven full, two half) at 108 Cotchpinicut Road in North Chatham was built as a summer home for the Leeds family of Philadelphia in 1940 in the style of Chatham’s older captain’s houses. There’s been only two owners of the Georgian Revival estate: the Leeds and the current owners, whose parents were walking by one day when they bumped into the original owners and did an off-market transition, said Brian Dougherty of The Private Brokerage at Compass, who has the listing.
CHATHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Are Still Close, Even Though They're Divorced

Movie fans around the world were devastated by the news that Bruce Willis had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be retiring from acting as a result. There's been plenty of discussion of the actor's diagnosis in the headlines, but some people have also taken the opportunity to revisit Bruce's life both on camera and in the world of celebrity relationships.
CELEBRITIES
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy