ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Which one of the top cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL draft fits the Eagles scheme?

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lg5qg_0evvdwhk00

The Eagles are likely to add a cornerback in the NFL draft and the April’s selection offers an opportunity for Philadelphia to land one of several top-flight prospects with three first-round picks.

Touchdown Wire’s Laurie Fitzpatrick recently evaluated three of the top cornerback prospects on the board based on the defensive schemes that best fit their skill sets.

There are about four or five first-round worth cornerbacks that’ll be on the board, and Fitzpatrick took a deep look at LSU’s Derek Stingley, Cincinnati’s Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, and Washington’s Trent McDuffie based on their ability to play zone, man and match coverage.

All three could be off the board by the 15th and 16th picks, and the Eagles still want to land a cornerback in round one, the player that fits Philadelphia the best could end up being Clemson’s, Andrew Booth.

Jonathan Gannon likes to play a certain way in the secondary and Booth has significant exposure to a zone-heavy scheme at Clemson.

Booth Jr. recently underwent surgery for a sports hernia, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, with the surgery being performed by Dr. Williams Meyers in Philadelphia.

Schefter noted that Booth is still expected to be ready for the start of NFL training camp.

Adding a player like Booth or McDuffie with Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox would give the Eagles one of the better cornerback rooms in the NFC.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+

Followers

139K+

Posts

34M+

Views

Related
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly had talks with 1 notable team

Odell Beckham Jr. may find himself on a new team in 2022, and it’s one that would certainly make headlines. Beckham had preliminary discussions with the New England Patriots at the start of free agency and there appears to be persistent mutual interest, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Beckham is interested in playing for Bill Belichick, and the Patriots looked at signing Beckham in November when the Cleveland Browns released him. There is “no real rush” on either side to get a deal done, according to the report.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Finding the right WR duo for the Packers in 2022 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers will go into the 2022 NFL draft needing to replace two big pieces from the passing game: All-Pro Davante Adams, and speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Coach Matt LaFleur rightfully described Adams as the team’s “separator,” and he also acknowledged the need for a player who can “take the top off a defense” after losing Valdes-Scantling.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#The Eagles#Cornerbacks#American Football#Touchdown Wire#Lsu#Ahmad Sauce Gardner#Espn#Nfc
NFL Analysis Network

3 WR’s The Packers Must Target In The 2022 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers offense is going to look a lot different in 2022 than it has the last few seasons. While they were able to work out a deal to bring Aaron Rodgers back into the fold, his No. 1 target from the better part of the last six seasons is moving on.
NFL
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Sign Free Agent Safety

P.J. Williams is officially returning to the New Orleans Saints. Moments ago, ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced that the two sides agreed to a one-year deal. Williams, 28, is a former third-round pick out of Florida State. He’ll enter his eighth season with the Saints this year. Although he’s...
NFL
NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Date, time, location, top prospects and more

The 2022 NFL Draft will run for three days from Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30. Day 1 of the draft (Round 1) will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 28. Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) will start at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 29. Day 3...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy