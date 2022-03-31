ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Secret video shows government’s fake newscast about nuclear strike

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDA1D_0evvcxlW00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) – Video used in a secret government exercise centered on a hypothetical nuclear attack has been released publicly for the first time.

The 1986 video, which takes the form of a fake news broadcast, concerns a nuclear bomb going off in downtown Indianapolis.

According to the Digital National Security Archive , the video is part of Mighty Derringer, a multi-agency training exercise on how different branches of the federal government would work together during a nuclear attack.

Source: One dead, two injured in U.S. Navy aircraft crash near Chincoteague

The video was obtained by tech site Gizmodo via a Freedom of Information Act request.

What you see in the video

In the nearly two-minute clip, a news anchor named “Jeff Schwartz” for the fictitious Channel 9 Eyewitness News addresses viewers.

“We are now in day four,” Schwartz says. “You know that few details are available. But this much we know: A large portion of downtown Indianapolis remains evacuated. Now, reports are sketchy at this point, but we do know that apparently there are terrorists holed up in the downtown part of our city with nuclear devices.”

Schwartz says a federal response team has been sent in to neutralize the threat before tossing to reporter “Ann Miller.” Miller gives her reports while video of downtown Indianapolis — as taken from “Chopper 9” — is shown to viewers.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1th7vy_0evvcxlW00
    Courtesy of National Nuclear Security Administration
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07H4xI_0evvcxlW00
    Courtesy of National Nuclear Security Administration

Miller describes the streets of downtown, which would normally be full of morning rush-hour traffic, as being relatively empty except for police “down there in the streets making sure everyone stays out of town.”

The feed to the chopper is then interrupted, with Schwartz commenting, “Can someone get on a two-way radio and see if they can contact Ann and see what’s going out there?”

The clip ends as Schwartz cautions the audience before he is interrupted by a booming sound outside of the news studio.

He looks up and says, “Oh, my God,” before the feed goes to black.

Why the video was made

In 1974, the Nuclear Emergency Search Team (NEST) was created. Its mission was to respond to plausible threats of nuclear terrorism or extortion. As part of is work, NEST created the Mighty Derringer project.

In 2012, documents were released on Mighty Derringer and referenced the Joint Special Operations Command and Delta Force. The National Security Archive called it the “most extensive set of declassified documents on any nuclear counterterrorism exercise, covering every phase of the response, from concept to critiques.”

Richmond sheltered in place amid severe storms Thursday

According to those documents, the fictional country of Montrev was behind the simulated terrorist attack on Indiana’s capital. The country is largely believed to be based on Mexico.

Planning sessions for the drills were held at both Camp Atterbury in Indiana and Area A-25 of the Energy Department’s Nevada Test Site.

During the fictitious attack, the NSA says Indianapolis experienced a 1 kiloton nuclear detonation that resulted in “total devastation over a 20 square block area.”

According to Gizmodo’s report by Matt Novak , actual “radioactive material was hidden around Indianapolis in order to give the teams something authentic to look for during their exercise.”

The Mighty Derringer was largely seen as a success, but a DNSA report labeled a range of potential problems, including “bomb detection, interagency coordination, containment of contamination, general ‘confusion.'”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russian soldiers refusing to carry out orders and accidentally shot down own aircraft, claims UK spy chief

Demoralised Russian soldiers have been disobeying orders and accidentally shot down one of their own aircraft, the head of Britain’s GCHQ spy agency has claimed.Vladimir Putin’s advisers are “afraid to tell him the truth” about the war in Ukraine, according to Sir Jeremy Fleming, who will say in a speech on Thursday that the Russian president made a “strategic miscalculation” in deciding to invade.“We’ve seen Russian soldiers – short of weapons and morale – refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” the spy chief will say in a rare...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Indiana State
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Five Mi-17 helicopters, 2,600 Javelin anti-armor systems, 600 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 70 Humvees and 40 MILLION rounds of ammunition: The breakdown of Biden's arms shipments to Ukraine in full

The Biden administration has already sent five Mi-17 helicopters, more than two thousand Javelin anti-tank missiles and 70 Humvees along with 40 million rounds of ammunition to Ukrainian fighters along with hundreds and hundreds of small arms, according to a list obtained by DailyMail.com. With Ukraine desperately trying to hold...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Miller
NBC Chicago

Northeast Indiana Man Among 4 Marines Killed in NATO Exercise Crash

A 27-year-old northeast Indiana man was among the four U.S. Marines who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Friday night in a Norwegian town during a NATO exercise. The men, all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, were identified as:
INDIANA STATE
AOL Corp

Trump denies calling Putin a 'genius'

With the U.S. public showing a vast disapproval of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine, former President Donald Trump has sought to explain his glowing appraisal of the Russian leader's moves leading up to the war. On Wednesday, Trump released a statement in which...
POTUS
The Independent

Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian soldiers says he heard other captives being tortured

Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol mayor who was kidnapped by Russian forces and held for five days earlier this month, recounted his days in captivity and said he could hear other prisoners being tortured.On 11 March, Russian forces abducted the 33-year-old man from a town square.A video of the kidnapping was posted on Telegram by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.The video, caught on surveillance cameras, showed Russian forces put a black bag over Mr Fedorov’s head and take him away from Melitopol’s crisis centre, where he was working.He was released on 17 March after a special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Fake News#Nuclear Terrorism#Nuclear Strike#Nsa#Wxin#Mighty Derringer#U S Navy#Channel 9 Eyewitness News#Chopper 9
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
24/7 Wall St.

America’s 25 Military Cities

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. deployed 12,000 troops to NATO member nations in Europe in early March. It is unclear if more American troops will be deployed. President Joe Biden has said none of these American military members will take part in fighting against Russia. They are there to bolster the security of […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WRAL

Iran's strike on Iraq puts US in awkward position amid nuclear talks

CNN — The United States appears to be keen to tell the world that it wasn't the target of Iranian missile strikes in Iraq on Sunday. Iran said it was targeting Israeli "strategic centers" in the northern city of Erbil, but Iraqi-Kurdish authorities said the missiles fell close to a US consulate under construction. Baghdad summoned the Iranian ambassador. The Israeli Prime Minister's Office refused to comment on the Iranian claim.
MIDDLE EAST
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy