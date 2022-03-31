ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boring, OR

Boring native brings new energy to longtime coffee kiosk

By Brittany Allen
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8Qjh_0evvclQ200 Owner McKenzie Warren plans menu revamp at River Brew Espresso in heart of downtown.

When Sandy High alum McKenzie Warren's professional track and field career came to an end after a broken ankle, she was looking for a change. Five years ago, she took a chance working as a barista at Planet Cup of Joe in Estacada, and she wasn't sure she'd like it. While she loved coffee, she dreaded the customer service side of things.

Over time, she found she actually loved interacting with people every day, so much so that she was inspired to start her own business. Now rather than throwing a shot put, she's slinging joe.

"I was not a people person before I went in," she said. "I absolutely dreaded talking to people. (But now) what I love about this business is the people and being able to talk to different people all of the time and hearing their stories."

After three years of looking for a location, Warren lucked out. Through a family friend, she learned that Jeff's Espresso Depot in Boring was for sale and bought the coffee kiosk in the heart of her hometown in January.

"We completely changed it," Warren said, explaining how she redid the inside of the small coffee booth and hopes to change up the menu. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36GY43_0evvclQ200

She also renamed the shop to River Brew Espresso.

"I've lived in Boring my whole life," Warren said. "I love the small-town community. It's so laidback and relaxed. I love everyone in this little town."

The shop opened at 28425 S.E. Highway 212, Boring, on March 26. So far, Warren said some of Jeff's old customers have returned, and she's excited to build a customer base of her own.

"It feels good (as a business owner) to be responsible for everything," Warren said. "It's nice seeing how money goes in and comes out. I'm a lot more conscious of everything."

She added that she hopes to set business apart from other neighboring shops by charging a little less and offering some out-of-the box drinks.

"I think what makes it different is it's a small, small business," she said. "It's just me. As a customer, you'll get to know me really well. Hopefully, people will stop by and give it a try."

Get a cup of joe on the go

River Brew Espresso

28425 S.E. Highway 212, Boring

Hours: 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday; 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 7:30 a.m.-noon Sunday

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Sandy Post
Sandy Post

39

Followers

787

Posts

4K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego councilor brings new coffee and tea brand to Pacific Northwest

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf recently had grand opening at location on McVay Avenue. A new option has opened for your morning pick-me-up in Lake Oswego. Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, a California-based business that started nearly 60 years ago, recently celebrated the grand opening of its first location in the Pacific Northwest at the former Starbucks location on 1175 McVey Ave.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
101.5 WPDH

Popular Kingston Coffee Shop Brings Your Order Right to Your Car

Sometimes there’s just nothing better than a hot cup of coffee. It could be early in the morning or in the middle of the afternoon, but when the urge hits for that cup of joe, you just have to have it. Well, here’s some good news for Kingston Hannaford To Go customers. If you happen to be sitting there in the parking lot waiting for your groceries and the urge hits, you’ll get that coffee in no time.
KINGSTON, NY
Huron Daily Tribune

Ditch pre-ground coffee for good when you bring home this KitchenAid coffee grinder

I believe it was Alec Baldwin who shouts the famous line “coffee’s for closers” in the 1992 film adaptation of David Mamet’s "Glengarry Glen Ross." Three decades later and that sentiment still kinda rings true. Especially when that closer closes up their beans in this Onyx Black KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandy, OR
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
City
Estacada, OR
Local
Oregon Restaurants
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Boring, OR
AM 1450 KMMS

Longtime Bozeman Hotel Has A New Name

This hotel has been in Bozeman for so long and is a staple of the most exciting streets in the past few years. I was on the phone last night with my sister, and she told me that a few of her friends are coming into Bozeman next week, and the hotel they booked didn't ring any bells. They are staying at The Sapphire Motel, which drew a blank, so I looked it up, and The Sapphire Motel took over the Royal 7 Hotel on 7th Avenue.
BOZEMAN, MT
Midland Daily News

Saginaw native brings comedy tour to the Thumb

About seven or eight years ago, Mike Ball found himself at a crossroads in life. Ball, a native of Saginaw and graduate of Swan Valley High School, wanted to be a stand-up comic, a goal he would work toward during the winters he spent in southern California. When the weather warmed up, he put his career on pause as he returned to Michigan to run his landscaping business.
SAGINAW, MI
Sandy Post

Sandy man creates quilt that represents community

Tim Chesnut sewed together pieces of fabric from generations of area families. After two years of distancing, many now are trying to stitch their communities back together. Sandy man Tim Chesnut is among them and took that idea very literally, creating a 130-inch-by-115-inch quilt with materials dating back to the 1850s. Each postage stamp-size piece of fabric came from Chesnut's family or friends in Sandy. Sewing has been a lifelong passion for the 41-year-old Sandy native, and this is one of the largest quilts he's ever made. "I grew up in the old ways," Chesnut said. "I've been...
SANDY, OR
Daytona Beach News-Journal

St. Maarten condominium brings excellent energy

The owners of this St. Maarten penthouse designed it with a lot of care to bring space and color together and deliver qualities that buyers will appreciate. The 12th-floor corner location offers views of the coastline, the beach and the island skyline from many of the rooms as well as the oversized balcony. It boasts roughly 2,000-square-foot of interior space that holds three bedrooms — each with its own bath and a gracious terrace that showcases miles of views and rolling waves. The gourmet kitchen overlooks the great room, combining the living and dining areas to provide intoxicating views in a serene setting, with an ultimate indoor-outdoor flow. Spacious interiors, high ceilings, crown moldings and decorator lighting are a few of the design features that allow owners to fully enjoy the unsurpassed natural beauty of its surroundings.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#New Energy#Cup Of Coffee#Kiosk#Food Drink#Espresso Depot
Calhoun County Journal

The Coffee Experience is Taken to A New Level at Redbird Coffee

Redbird Coffee hosted their first cupping event. If you are not a coffee connoisseur, you may not understand what cupping coffee is. Think wine tasting, but with coffee. It is actually a tool used by roasters and those in the commercial coffee world to help find defects in coffee. It can also be a fun night out for coffee lovers! The Calhoun County Journal attended this exclusive event that was hosted by Gary and Laura Humphreys, JM Lee, and Jerod Snider of Called Coffee. Gary explained that all coffees have a smell profile. Coffee producers often process huge quantities, and the higher the quantity the check for quality sometimes degrades. What roasters do is grind the coffee to actually take the coffee as a full bean to very small fresh ground batches. They smell the beans whole and ground and then smell again. They then add water and repeat the process of smelling the coffee. After a set time has gone by, you remove the top coating off the coffee and smell it again. The tasting process is next. This is similar to wine tasting because you slurp the coffee to get it all over the front and back of you mouth.
RESTAURANTS
Sandy Post

Sandy groups prepare for Easter excitement

City of Sandy staff, Sandy Kiwanis Club volunteers will host egg hunts for all in 2022.Spring has sprung, and with its arrival, the Easter bunny has already begun preparations for egg hunts and activities. Of course, the bunny has some help in Sandy. The week of April 11, numerous groups will offer Easter fun for children and those young at heart. Books and Easter baskets The festivities will kick off at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Sandy Public Library, 38980 Proctor Blvd., where senior citizens are invited to come hunt for eggs among the stacks. The...
SANDY, OR
WYTV.com

BRITE Energy Innovators continues to bring success to the Valley

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The outside of BRITE Energy Innovators on Courthouse Square in downtown Warren takes up a good chunk of the block. In the last four years it’s gone from one employee to 14 — and from 20 members to 51. Rick Stockburger is President...
WARREN, OH
KTVZ

Mustangs to the Rescue opening its doors to the community once again

Mustangs to the Rescue opened its doors to the public for an open house Saturday, after a two-year pause due to Covid. It's a non-profit founded in 2012 by Kate Beardsley. The free event included training projects and ride-able horses, a meet and greet with some adoptable horses, and interactive demonstrations.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Petoskey News Review

Steel Wheels to host June show at Crooked Tree Arts Center

PETOSKEY — The Steel Wheels have long been at home in the creative space between tradition and innovation, informed by the familiar sounds of the Virginia mountains where the band was formed, but always moving forward with insightful lyrics and an evolving sound. In 2005, Jay Lapp (vocals, guitars, mandolin) and Eric Brubaker...
PETOSKEY, MI
WausauPilot

Offroad cycling group celebrates 10 years

WAUSAU — Join the Central Wisconsin Offroad Cycling Coalition as it. celebrates its 10-year anniversary at 5 p.m. March 31 at Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St., in Wausau. During the event, CWOCC will highlight the accomplishments and contributions CWOCC has made to the central Wisconsin community and offer...
WAUSAU, WI
Star News Group

Shark River Surf Anglers prepare for Kid’s Trout Tournament

SPRING LAKE- The Shark River Surf Anglers are dumping over 500 trout into the Lake at Spring Lake this Saturday, April 2, at 9:30 a.m., to prepare for the upcoming 20th annual 2022 Trout Contest for Kids on April 9. Greg Hueth, president of the Shark River Surf Anglers, says that all families and kids are invited to come to the corner of Mercer Avenue and East Lake Drive next to the bridge across from St.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
Sandy Post

Sandy Post

Sandy, OR
39
Followers
787
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sandy Post is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Wednesdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from East Clackamas County such as Sandy, Welches, Boring and the mountain communities. ​

 http://www.sandypost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy