Boring native brings new energy to longtime coffee kiosk

Owner McKenzie Warren plans menu revamp at River Brew Espresso in heart of downtown.

When Sandy High alum McKenzie Warren's professional track and field career came to an end after a broken ankle, she was looking for a change. Five years ago, she took a chance working as a barista at Planet Cup of Joe in Estacada, and she wasn't sure she'd like it. While she loved coffee, she dreaded the customer service side of things.

Over time, she found she actually loved interacting with people every day, so much so that she was inspired to start her own business. Now rather than throwing a shot put, she's slinging joe.

"I was not a people person before I went in," she said. "I absolutely dreaded talking to people. (But now) what I love about this business is the people and being able to talk to different people all of the time and hearing their stories."

After three years of looking for a location, Warren lucked out. Through a family friend, she learned that Jeff's Espresso Depot in Boring was for sale and bought the coffee kiosk in the heart of her hometown in January.

"We completely changed it," Warren said, explaining how she redid the inside of the small coffee booth and hopes to change up the menu.

She also renamed the shop to River Brew Espresso.

"I've lived in Boring my whole life," Warren said. "I love the small-town community. It's so laidback and relaxed. I love everyone in this little town."

The shop opened at 28425 S.E. Highway 212, Boring, on March 26. So far, Warren said some of Jeff's old customers have returned, and she's excited to build a customer base of her own.

"It feels good (as a business owner) to be responsible for everything," Warren said. "It's nice seeing how money goes in and comes out. I'm a lot more conscious of everything."

She added that she hopes to set business apart from other neighboring shops by charging a little less and offering some out-of-the box drinks.

"I think what makes it different is it's a small, small business," she said. "It's just me. As a customer, you'll get to know me really well. Hopefully, people will stop by and give it a try."

Get a cup of joe on the go

River Brew Espresso

28425 S.E. Highway 212, Boring

Hours: 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday; 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 7:30 a.m.-noon Sunday

{loadposition sub-article-02}