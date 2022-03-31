ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Windsor Township, PA

PA Man Bludgeoned With 27 Inch Steel Pipe Until He Had Seizures: Police

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02pLAd_0evvbygS00
Joshua Ivan Burwell Photo Credit: Lower Windsor Township police

A 35-year-old Pennsylvania man beat a 20-year-old man with a 27 and a half inch long steel pipe until he appeared to have a seizure on Friday, Mar. 25, a witness told police.

The Lower Windsor Township police were called to the reported aggravated assault in the 400 block of Pleasant Hill Road, the department stated in a release.

The victim and the suspect had fled the scene, but police found a 27 and a half inch long, 1 inch thick, and 2.5 pound steel pipe, which they collected as evidence.

They soon located both men, first finding the victim with "a large laceration to his left temple and a large goose egg/bump on the rear of the right side of his head which was also bleeding," police stated in the release.

Police learned Joshua Ivan Burwell had "grabbed a metal pipe and hit the victim in the head and then the victim blacked out," and when he woke up he "had pain in his head and the back of his neck," according to the release.

A witness helped the victim who was "actively seizing" following the assault, police state in the release.

An arrest warrant was issued by Judge Fishel for the arrest of Joshua Burwell, who was captured the following day at the scene of the crime at 9 a.m., according to the release.

Burwell has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

  • Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference
  • Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury with deadly weapon
  • Simple Assault (2 Counts)
  • Recklessly Endangering Another Person
  • Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact

He has been held in the York County Prison in lieu of $25,000 in bail and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge John H. Fishel on Apr. 14 at 4 p.m., court documents show.

Burwell has a length court record, starting with a drug charge he was found guilty of in 2006.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

PA Woman Found Dead In Basement 3 Days After Partner Died

Three days before a Pennsylvania woman was found dead in a basement, her partner died, according to her social media. Angela “Angie” Grace Faidley, 45, of Connellsville, was found dead in the basement of a home in the 2100 block of 2nd Street in South Connellsville Boro, Fayette County on Tuesday, Mar. 1, shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police.
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Lower Windsor Township, PA
Daily Voice

Boy Who OD'd On Bus Had Been Cleaning Uncle's Fentanyl Paraphernalia: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested for causing the fentanyl-overdose death of his 12-year-old nephew, authorities said. The boy had been directed by Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, to clean fentanyl paraphernalia before he passed out on a school bus on Jan. 24, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seizure#Police State#Steel
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Pa Man Attempted To Kidnap Infant During Burglary, Police Say

A Pennsylvania man broke into someone's house and attempted to take their 6-month-old infant, according to the police. Matthew J. Frey, 39, of York, entered a home "without permission of the homeowners," in the 400 block of Pleasant Hill Road on Monday, Mar. 21 at approximately 5 a.m., Lower Windsor Township police say.
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
243K+
Followers
39K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy