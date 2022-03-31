PA Man Bludgeoned With 27 Inch Steel Pipe Until He Had Seizures: Police

Joshua Ivan Burwell Photo Credit: Lower Windsor Township police

A 35-year-old Pennsylvania man beat a 20-year-old man with a 27 and a half inch long steel pipe until he appeared to have a seizure on Friday, Mar. 25, a witness told police.

The Lower Windsor Township police were called to the reported aggravated assault in the 400 block of Pleasant Hill Road, the department stated in a release.

The victim and the suspect had fled the scene, but police found a 27 and a half inch long, 1 inch thick, and 2.5 pound steel pipe, which they collected as evidence.

They soon located both men, first finding the victim with "a large laceration to his left temple and a large goose egg/bump on the rear of the right side of his head which was also bleeding," police stated in the release.

Police learned Joshua Ivan Burwell had "grabbed a metal pipe and hit the victim in the head and then the victim blacked out," and when he woke up he "had pain in his head and the back of his neck," according to the release.

A witness helped the victim who was "actively seizing" following the assault, police state in the release.

An arrest warrant was issued by Judge Fishel for the arrest of Joshua Burwell, who was captured the following day at the scene of the crime at 9 a.m., according to the release.

Burwell has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference

Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury with deadly weapon

Simple Assault (2 Counts)

Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact

He has been held in the York County Prison in lieu of $25,000 in bail and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge John H. Fishel on Apr. 14 at 4 p.m., court documents show.

Burwell has a length court record, starting with a drug charge he was found guilty of in 2006.

