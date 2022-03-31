ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Pulisic Delivers Three-Word Chelsea Verdict Ahead of Brentford Clash

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic has delivered a three word verdict on the Blues ahead of their Premier League clash against Brentford on Saturday. The 22-year-old will likely feature after a successful international break, seeing the USMNT qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a 5-1 victory over...

FOX Sports

World Cup 2022: Pulisic, Messi, Neymar, Ronaldo among players to watch

Friday’s draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is nearly upon us, and we now know 29 of the 32 teams that will head to Qatar in November. Following decisive playoff games in Africa and Europe earlier this week, we also know which of the biggest stars, barring injury, will headline the tournament when it kicks off this fall. Here are 11 players poised to either break out or cement their legacies on the global stage.
FIFA
SB Nation

Chelsea 1-4 Brentford, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Brentford played Chelsea very close twice already this season, and they made a much better start to this match than the Blues, dominating the opening 15 minutes. Mistakes and giveaways from us didn’t help, but fortunately the visitors were unable to take advantage, even though they had at least one empty net opportunity, even.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dean Smith urges Norwich players to fight for Premier League survival

Norwich head coach Dean Smith has challenged his players to leave everything on the pitch as they resume their fast-fading bid for Premier League survival.The Canaries went into the international break on the end of an agonising stoppage-time defeat to rivals Leeds at Elland Road, where they had equalised in the closing moments.It was a sixth straight league defeat for Smith’s men, who sit eight points from safety having played two more games than Everton and with a far worse goal difference.While Smith is not about to throw in the towel ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brighton, who are also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Brentford surprises with 4-1 upset win over Chelsea

Chelsea's hopes of winning the Premier League were already slim, but now they're over after a surprising 4-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday. The two sides played to a scoreless tie in the first half before Chelsea got on top with a 48th minute goal from Antonio Rüdiger. From then on, it was all Brentford with goals in the 50th, 54th, 60th, and 87th minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Brentford rout Chelsea as Christian Eriksen's fairytale return continues

Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for Brentford as his side claimed a memorable 4-1 away win against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. Defender Antonio Rudiger put Chelsea ahead just minutes into the second half with a superb strike from distance, but Brentford struck back moments later through midfielder Vitaly Janelt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Steven Gerrard insists his Aston Villa players are playing for their futures after rivals Wolves inflicted their third defeat in a row as he warns 'we'll get players who will help me fix it'

Steven Gerrard warned his Aston Villa stars they are playing for their futures after overseeing three straight defeats for the first time in his reign. The former England captain was furious with his side's first-half display in their 2-1 defeat at Wolves, accusing his players of lacking the required mentality for a derby.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Thomas Tuchel gets real on Romelu Lukaku’s Chelsea future

Amid outside talk regarding Romelu Lukaku’s future at Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel remains confident in what the veteran striker can contribute in the side’s attack over the rest of the season. During a pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League fixture against Brentford, Tuchel was asked about recent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Bundesliga fixture

The big game in the German Bundesliga this weekend sees second host fourth as the race for Champions League spots takes centre stage.Borussia Dortmund are looking safe for the top European competition next season, but also want to keep on the coattails of leaders Bayern Munich - just in case the soon-to-be-ten-times-winners do slip up and let the gap at the top be narrowed.For RB Leipzig it’s all about ensuring they end the campaign in the top four, with Domenico Tedesco rescuing the campaign after a tough start under Jesse Marsch in the first half of the season.Just five points...
SOCCER
The Independent

Brentford boss urges Denmark star Christian Eriksen to ‘save a few goals for us’

Thomas Frank hopes Christian Eriksen has saved some goals for Brentford after another memorable week for the Danish superstar.The 30-year-old returned to the national team during the recent international break for the first time since his cardiac arrest last summer and scored in Denmark’s matches with the Netherlands and Serbia.Eriksen found the net with his first touch after being introduced at Amsterdam Arena last week before he capped an emotional return to Parken Stadium – the scene of his near-death experience on June 12 – with a goal as he captained his country to a 3-0 win.“The first thing I said to him...
SOCCER
The Independent

Queens Park Rangers vs Fulham LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Fulham in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE

