ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Women's Tennis Downed by George Mason

mountathletics.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFairfax, Va. (March 30, 2022)-- The Mount St. Mary's women's tennis team lost at George Mason, 6-1, on Wednesday afternoon.Adriana Barney earned the Mount's point with a straight-set win at No. 3...

mountathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Oscars producer says police offered to arrest Will Smith

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscars producer Will Packer said Los Angeles police were ready to arrest Will Smith after Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage. “They were saying, you know, this is battery, was a word they used in that moment,” Packer said in a clip released by ABC News Thursday night of an interview he gave to “Good Morning America.” “They said we will go get him. We are prepared. We’re prepared to get him right now. You can press charges, we can arrest him. They were laying out the options.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Mason
The Hill

Judge strikes down New York congressional, legislative maps

A judge struck down New York’s new congressional and legislative maps on Thursday as an illegal gerrymander, dealing a setback to Democrats who were expected to benefit heavily from the new political lines. In a ruling, State Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister in Steuben County ordered state lawmakers to...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#St Francis#Alvarez#Women S Tennis Downed
Reuters

Scientists publish the first complete human genome

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Scientists on Thursday published the first complete human genome, filling in gaps remaining after previous efforts while offering new promise in the search for clues regarding disease-causing mutations and genetic variation among the world's 7.9 billion people. Researchers in 2003 unveiled what was then billed...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy