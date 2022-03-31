ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Female Jogger Assaulted by Man While Out Running on Pulaski Bridge: NYPD

 2 days ago
The suspect and the entrance to the Pulaski Bridge (Photos: NYPD and Google Maps)

A female jogger was assaulted by a man while running across the Pulaski Bridge in Long Island City earlier this month, police said.

The woman, 35, was running on the pedestrian pathway near Jackson Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. on March 18 when she was approached by a man. The man struck her in the neck with an unknown object, leaving her with multiple scratch marks.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said. The woman told police that she did not require medical attention.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police released an image of the man wanted for questioning.

#Felony Assault
