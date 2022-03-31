Video: NW Houston apartment building on fire; multiple units damaged

HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly shooting of two men in northwest Houston. Izabella Fatna Houida, 19, is now charged with capital murder. On June 17, 2021, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6200 block of west...
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said a store clerk was shot by one of the multiple suspects that were robbing a Family Dollar store in northeast Houston Wednesday. It happened in the 3100 block of Collingsworth around 9:30 p.m. According to officers, one of the suspects...
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department released body camera videos Tuesday of an officer-involved shooting that ended with the death of a wanted suspect. The bodycam videos were released as part of a new department policy to release bodycam video from officer-involved shootings within 30 days of incidents in which there is a death or injury involved.
HOUSTON – A woman accused of fatally shooting a man in southwest Houston is wanted by police. Alma Nely Rico, 25, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting death of Cristino Resendiz Garcia, 23. On March 9, officers were dispatched around1 p.m. to a...
The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.
HOUSTON – A woman remains on the run after police said she snatched a man’s Rolex watch and silver chain bracelet from his wrists while he was asleep at his north Houston home earlier this month. On March 4, the man told police he was having drinks with...
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a teen driver was fatally shot while driving and a teen passenger was injured on the North Loop Thursday, police said. The teen who was killed was identified by family members as 13-year-old Joseph Jimenez. Officers responded to reports of a shooting...
A 21-year-old man accused of fatally striking a prominent Galveston doctor as she rode her bicycle last week has been arrested in Seguin. Logan Llewellyn, of Conroe, was taken into custody by Seguin officers early Sunday morning, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston. Records with the Guadalupe...
HOUSTON — Several young people were still at the scene after multiple agencies responded to a shooting at a business complex in the 2900 block of S. Sam Houston Parkway East. "They found a total of four individuals who’d been shot," Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jason Brown said....
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is learning more about a Harris County sheriff’s deputy who died after he was shot while trying to stop suspects from stealing his catalytic converter during a trip to the grocery store Thursday night, according to officials. The deputy, who has been identified as...
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in a northeast Harris County subdivision, according to the Harris County Sheriff, Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. in the 21500 block of Old Ranch Road in the Memorial Hills subdivision. Harris...
HOUSTON – Three armed suspects involved in a southeast Houston home invasion were caught on camera and police are hoping someone can help identify them. The aggravated robbery was reported on March 21 around 5 a.m. at a home located in the 6600 block of Del Rio. Houston police...
HOUSTON — A man died after an accidental shooting outside of a popular hookah lounge according to the Houston Police Department. Police were called to the scene Thursday at about 1:30 a.m. at a gas station near 3400 Chimney Rock. The victim was sitting in the passenger side of...
Comments / 0