Video: NW Houston apartment building on fire; multiple units damaged

The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.

