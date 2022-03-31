ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Video: NW Houston apartment building on fire; multiple units damaged

KHOU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple units were damaged in a 2-alarm apartment...

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Hospital
People

Family of 13-Year-Old Driver in Fatal Texas Car Crash 'Lost Everything' in House Fire Months Before

The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy