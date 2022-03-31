ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Fate of sports gambling bill comes down to Friday committee hearing

By Richard Elliot, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14fL5g_0evvS8z800

ATLANTA — There won’t be any casino gambling or horse racing in Georgia this year. But sports wagering is still alive on the legislative agenda.

There are still a lot of hurdles at the Gold Dome before it can become law.

Evangelicals and the far-right don’t want this bill, so the Republican sponsor has to get moderate Republicans and Democrats on board — and that is not an easy thing to do.

Every Atlanta professional sports team wants to see the General Assembly legalize sports wagering, even though they wouldn’t see a dime in revenue.

They believe sports wagering on your phone through apps would help keep their fan base more engaged. That includes the Atlanta Braves.

Braves CEO Derek Schiller told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot last month that hundreds of millions of dollars in sports betting is already leaving Georgia, so why not keep it here, regulate it and let the state profit from it?

“We as a professional sports team want to see that it gets regulated. We want to see the state benefit from it, and we want to see the tax money stay in the state, so we think it’s a good thing,” Schiller said.

“This will capture and regulate something that’s going on today, and I believe we need to do it,” said Rep. Ron Stephens, R-Savannah, who is pushing to pass the bill.

He insists half the revenue will go to the HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K along with a needs-based scholarship, rural health care and broadband.

On Wednesday, the bill ran into the House Committee on Rules and a lot of tough questioning, primarily from Republicans.

“Does this open the door to any other kinds of gambling?” state Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee asked during that hearing.

“It does not,” someone on the committee said.

The committee decided to sit on the bill, at least until Friday.

“Once a decision is made, then we’ll decide its fate,” Smith said.

Evangelicals promise to continue to fight to make sure that fate mirrors the fate of past gambling bills.

“Georgia is the No. 1 place to do business, and we don’t need other businesses coming in here seeking to exploit us, to change our state from being what it’s already being without any more additional gambling,” said Mike Griffin with the Georgia Baptist Convention.

That committee meets again Friday morning and that’s when we should learn the bill’s fate.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

133K+

Followers

97K+

Posts

49M+

Views

Follow WSB Channel 2 Atlanta and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WHAS 11

House committee passes bill to legalize sports betting in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Supporters of legalizing sports betting in Kentucky mounted a late-session push Wednesday, winning initial bipartisan backing as the measure cleared a House committee. The bill has more hurdles to clear in the fast-paced final days of the 2022 legislative session. Similar measures died in prior years,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Baltimore

With Vote To Legalize On The Horizon, Recreational Marijuana Approval Remains High, Poll Finds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two-thirds of Marylanders support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, according to the latest Goucher College poll released Tuesday. Support for the legalization of cannabis is at its highest point since Goucher College starting polling around marijuana in October 2013. Although a majority of those polled supported legalization, there was some clear division in support along party lines. Among Democrats, 77% support while 18% percent oppose it. More Republicans are supporting legalizing marijuana use than ever before, with 50% of those polled supporting the move and 47% opposing it. Among independents, 60% support it and 34% oppose it. Only 57% of residents supported legalizing...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
landline.media

Parking, restroom bills pass in Washington state

Washington state lawmakers have OK’d money to keep the state’s rest areas open, preserving vital parking, and they passed a bill to ensure that truckers who work at the state’s ports have access to restrooms there. Listen to our full show. Washington state lawmakers have OK’d money...
WASHINGTON STATE
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KETV.com

Nebraska lawmakers fast track abortion bill out of committee after heated debate

A rare effort to pull an abortion bill out of committee and fast-track it to the floor passed, but not without heated debate. "The bill doesn't have a committee statement. I don't know what the committee thought of it, who testified, it doesn't have a committee amendment and because of that it's going to end up being one of the most oppressive bills you could see in the United States," said Sen. Megan Hunt.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Elliot
creators.com

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
COLORADO STATE
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Sports Betting#Republicans#Democrats#The General Assembly#Braves#Channel 2
Idaho8.com

Abortion rights bill passes Colorado House

The Colorado House of Representatives on Monday passed legislation that seeks to codify the right to an abortion in the state. The Reproductive Health Equity Act — which cleared the chamber 40-24 — now heads to the state’s Democratic-controlled Senate, where it’s expected to pass. The...
COLORADO STATE
SFGate

Greitens accusations revive GOP worries about Senate bids

WASHINGTON (AP) — Accusations that Eric Greitens, a leading Republican contender for the U.S. Senate in Missouri, physically assaulted members of his family added fresh urgency to ensure the GOP doesn’t nominate candidates who are so damaged that they risk otherwise safe seats. Greitens has so far ignored...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
thecentersquare.com

Lawsuit seeks to have court draw Louisiana congressional map

(The Center Square) – A group of Democratic activists have filed a lawsuit against the Louisiana secretary of state, asking the 19th Judicial District Court to create new congressional districts. The National Redistricting Action Fund, a nonprofit affiliate of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee chaired by former U.S. Attorney...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Missouri House slated to pass sweeping new abortion bill

The Republican-led Missouri House is set to pass legislation to defund Planned Parenthood, criminalize mail-order abortion medications, and allow wrongful death lawsuits in rare cases when infants are born alive after an abortion attempt and the infant then dies or is injured. House lawmakers earlier this week blocked an attention-grabbing...
MISSOURI STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
133K+
Followers
97K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy