ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House passes $35-a-month insulin cap

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OVtQu_0evvRtyt00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Thursday passed a bill capping the monthly cost of insulin at $35 for insured patients, part of an election-year push by Democrats for price curbs on prescription drugs at a time of rising inflation.

Experts say the legislation, which passed 232-193, would provide significant relief for privately insured patients with skimpier plans and for Medicare enrollees facing rising out-of-pocket costs for their insulin. Some could save hundreds of dollars annually, and all insured patients would get the benefit of predictable monthly costs for insulin. The bill would not help the uninsured.

But the Affordable Insulin Now Act will serve as a political vehicle to rally Democrats and force Republicans who oppose it into uncomfortable votes ahead of the midterms. For the legislation to pass Congress, 10 Republican senators would have to vote in favor. Democrats acknowledge they don’t have an answer for how that’s going to happen.

“If 10 Republicans stand between the American people being able to get access to affordable insulin, that’s a good question for 10 Republicans to answer,” said Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., a cosponsor of the House bill. “Republicans get diabetes, too. Republicans die from diabetes.”

FDA approves app to give doses of insulin

Public opinion polls have consistently shown support across party lines for congressional action to limit drug costs.

But Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., complained the legislation is only “a small piece of a larger package around government price controls for prescription drugs.” Critics say the bill would raise premiums and fails to target pharmaceutical middlemen seen as contributing to high list prices for insulin.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Democrats could have a deal on prescription drugs if they drop their bid to authorize Medicare to negotiate prices. “Do Democrats really want to help seniors, or would they rather have the campaign issue?” Grassley said.

The insulin bill, which would take effect in 2023, represents just one provision of a much broader prescription drug package in President Joe Biden’s social and climate legislation.

In addition to a similar $35 cap on insulin, the Biden bill would authorize Medicare to negotiate prices for a range of drugs, including insulin. It would penalize drugmakers who raise prices faster than inflation and overhaul the Medicare prescription drug benefit to limit out-of-pocket costs for enrollees.

Biden’s agenda passed the House only to stall in the Senate because Democrats could not reach consensus. Party leaders haven’t abandoned hope of getting the legislation moving again, and preserving its drug pricing curbs largely intact.

The idea of a $35 monthly cost cap for insulin actually has a bipartisan pedigree. The Trump administration had created a voluntary option for Medicare enrollees to get insulin for $35, and the Biden administration continued it.

In the Senate, Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire are working on a bipartisan insulin bill. Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has introduced legislation similar to the House bill, with the support of Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

Stung by criticism that Biden’s economic policies spur inflation, Democrats are redoubling efforts to show how they’d help people cope with costs. On Thursday, the Commerce Department reported a key inflation gauge jumped 6.4% in February compared with a year ago, the largest year-over-year rise since January 1982.

But experts say the House bill would not help uninsured people, who face the highest out-of-pocket costs for insulin. Also, people with diabetes often take other medications as well as insulin. That’s done to treat the diabetes itself, along with other serious health conditions often associated with the disease. The House legislation would not help with those costs, either. Collins says she’s looking for a way to help uninsured people through her bill.

About 37 million Americans have diabetes, and an estimated 6 million to 7 million use insulin to keep their blood sugars under control. It’s an old drug, refined and improved over the years, that has seen relentless price increases.

Steep list prices don’t reflect the rates insurance plans negotiate with manufacturers. But those list prices are used to calculate cost-sharing amounts that patients owe. Patients who can’t afford their insulin reduce or skip doses, a strategy born of desperation, which can lead to serious complications and even death.

Economist Sherry Glied of New York University said the market for insulin is a “total disaster” for many patients, particularly those with skimpy insurance plans or no insurance.

“This will make private insurance for people with diabetes a much more attractive proposition,” said Glied.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News

10K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Henry County Daily Herald

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock sponsoring legislation to cap the costs of insulin

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, is pushing to get legislation he introduced last month capping the cost of insulin to the Senate floor by the Easter recess. The bill would limit the cost of insulin to $35 per month. The measure would apply to private group or individual health plans as well as Medicare.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
Jake Wells

New Stimulus Program Would Give You Cash Each Month

Fanned out stack of 100 dollar billsPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons) As prices are going up in the United States, Senator Mitt Romney says has a solution for many people struggling with the price hikes. Romney recently announced a framework to provide greater financial security for American families by combining current policies to create one universal child benefit for all. This new program is called the Family Security Act. The child benefit created by the FSA would pay families with children $4,200 per child per year under six years of age, and $3,000 per child per year for older children. (Source)
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Dan Kildee
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Detroit News

Many Medicaid recipients could lose coverage as pandemic ends

Most of the nation will rejoice when the Biden administration lifts the public health emergency that has been in force since March 2020. But when that moment comes — probably this summer, absent another surge — it could put many millions of adults and children currently on Medicaid at risk of losing health care coverage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Medicaid: Income requirements for the program

Medicaid is designed to help Americans considered low income afford healthcare. Requirements differ between states. The Affordable Care Act increased the income requirements in order to make Medicaid more available to Americans. While this was a good thing, over 28 million Americans still did not have healthcare in 2020. 12...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Insulin#Insurance#House#Ap#Democrats#Republicans#Congress#American#D Mich
11Alive

Georgia voting bill passes House, moving on to the Senate

ATLANTA — Tuesday marked Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, when bills and other measures are required by a deadline to pass and move on to the next chamber. Among those bills to cross the assembly, House Bill 1464--a piece of legislation introduced by Republicans-- passed on to the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Mississippi Today

Medicaid coverage helped this Mississippi mom fight postpartum depression. Now, she’s set to lose it.

A few weeks after Courtney Darby gave birth to her daughter Deysha, she got a letter in the mail notifying her that she would soon lose her health insurance through Medicaid. Deysha, born in December 2008, was Darby’s first baby, and she was still wondering when she would feel normal again. She wanted to ask her doctor about the back pain that lingered and the nagging worry that she was doing everything wrong.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand Congress Not Pass Legislation Which Caps Pay For Nurses!

While hospitals do a great job of recognizing our frontline heroes for their bravery in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress is “considering measures to investigate, and possibly limit, the pay of travel nurses.” In the middle of a deadly pandemic, the U.S. federal government could disincentivize nursing even further by potentially capping their pay. Although this hasn’t happened yet, a group of lawmakers asked federal officials to inspect the way staffing agencies charge healthcare facilities. This led to some states considering capping what staffing agencies charge hospitals, which could lead to reductions in nursing pay, according to a news source.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy