It’s not easy to transition from a long-standing head coach to a newcomer in any sport. But in picking Bob Gilbertson to be the Marshalltown High School boys’ track and field coach, the Bobcats went for continuity. The former Bobcat assistant is still waiting to lead his first outdoor meet as a head coach, as the team’s expected opener at the Des Moines East Invite has been canceled due to weather.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO