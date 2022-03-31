ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

4-star Ga. OL "loved" Thursday Cane visit: UM "definitely moved up list"

By Matt Shodell • CaneSport Managing Editor
Scarlet Nation
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDouglasville (Ga.) South Paulding High School OL Madden Sanker...

miami.rivals.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

2022 5-star Ohio State DL target announces commitment date

Lebbeus Overton has revealed when he’ll be committing to his school of choice. Overton is a 5-star recruit from Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia per the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 5 DL, No. 18 overall, and No. 3 from Georgia from the Class of 2022. It’ll be between Oregon, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Georgia. He comes in at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds.
ALPHARETTA, GA
WDEF

Dawgs Receiver Dominick Blaylock Hopes to Stay Healthy After Bad Luck With Knee Injuries

Receiver is a position of need this year for Georgia. Hopefully wideout Dominick Blaylock can help out…if he can stay healthy. Talk about bad luck. Blaylock tore the ACL in his left knee…twice..within eight months of each other. Forced him to miss all of the 2020 season. He came back for a few games at the end of the last year, but now he’s ready to return to normal this spring.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Highschoolsports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elite '22 DL recruit Lebbeus Overton plans to announce decision Friday

One of the two major recruiting dominos left for the class of 2022 is about to fall as defensive line prospect Lebbeus Overton has decided to announce his decision on Friday, April 1st. Overton, who hails from Alpharetta, Georgia plans to announce his college decision on ESPN2 around 3 pm EST during halftime of the Geico National High School Basketball Tournament.
ALPHARETTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy