4-star Ga. OL "loved" Thursday Cane visit: UM "definitely moved up list"

Gabe Harris is one of the priority defensive targets for Georgia in the 2022 class. He took a recent visit to UGA two weekends ago. “It was great,” he said. “I got along with all the new coaches on the coaching staff. I messed with some of the same coaching staff from last year.”
Former Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney appears to be back in the state of Georgia as a coach. Only this time he is working for the Power 5 school in Atlanta, Georgia Tech. As first reported by Bryce Koon of 247Sports, Chaney is now working with Geoff Collins at Georgia...
Lebbeus Overton has revealed when he’ll be committing to his school of choice. Overton is a 5-star recruit from Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia per the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 5 DL, No. 18 overall, and No. 3 from Georgia from the Class of 2022. It’ll be between Oregon, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Georgia. He comes in at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds.
Receiver is a position of need this year for Georgia. Hopefully wideout Dominick Blaylock can help out…if he can stay healthy. Talk about bad luck. Blaylock tore the ACL in his left knee…twice..within eight months of each other. Forced him to miss all of the 2020 season. He came back for a few games at the end of the last year, but now he’s ready to return to normal this spring.
A big local lineman with a couple of Clemson connections made his way to campus for an unofficial visit last month. Greenville (S.C.) High School offensive/defensive lineman Julius Tate – a 6-foot-4, (...)
Coming into spring camp, the Georgia football website listed Arik Gilbert as a wide receiver, but head coach Kirby Smart says the player is switching back to tight end. "He's a tight end," Smart said. "That's probably what he's going to develop at." Gilbert stepped away from Georgia for personal ...
One of the two major recruiting dominos left for the class of 2022 is about to fall as defensive line prospect Lebbeus Overton has decided to announce his decision on Friday, April 1st. Overton, who hails from Alpharetta, Georgia plans to announce his college decision on ESPN2 around 3 pm EST during halftime of the Geico National High School Basketball Tournament.
