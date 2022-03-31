4-star Ga. OL "loved" Thursday Cane visit: UM "definitely moved up list"

Receiver is a position of need this year for Georgia. Hopefully wideout Dominick Blaylock can help out…if he can stay healthy. Talk about bad luck. Blaylock tore the ACL in his left knee…twice..within eight months of each other. Forced him to miss all of the 2020 season. He came back for a few games at the end of the last year, but now he’s ready to return to normal this spring.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO