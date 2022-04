For the eighth consecutive season and the 14th time in the last 15 years, the Boston Celtics are playoff-bound. The Celtics clinched a spot in the 2022 NBA playoffs Thursday night after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Atlanta Hawks. As of Friday morning, Boston owns the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference at 47-30 and sits two games back of the first-place Miami Heat with five games remaining in its regular season.

