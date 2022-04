Few chefs have had a life experience like Tobias Dorzon. According to Andscape, Dorzon switched over from professional football to professional cooking in the pursuit of seeking "more success." Dorzon came from a family with a long history of cooking and started attending culinary school back in 2012. After switching over from football, Dorzon went on to establish his own catering company that has worked with celebrities and athletes, and after some years in the cooking world, Dorzon started drawing in a ton of attention and acclaim, per CNBC. The chef made waves after appearing on "Guy's Grocery Games" and started taking off as a standout television chef.

NFL ・ 20 DAYS AGO