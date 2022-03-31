ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Top-25 defensive line recruit names Clemson as finalist

By Justin Robertson
 1 day ago

Many highly sought-after defensive linemen recruits have chosen Clemson to be their home, and a top-25 recruit in the class of 2023 may be joining that group.

According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 , five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods has narrowed down his potential school list to Clemson, Alabama, Florida and Oklahoma. Woods is ranked as the No. 22 recruit in the nation and the No. 4 defensive lineman, according to On3 Consensus.

Poised to be a defensive tackle in college, Woods is a 6-foot-4 265 pounder from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala. He finished his junior season with 11 sacks, 92 tackles and 26 tackles for loss while playing on the inside and the edge.

If Woods chooses Clemson as his school, the Tigers will gain a potential immediate-impact player along a defensive line that could lose all of its starters after next season. Both Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis will likely move on to the NFL, creating an opening for Woods to become a wrecking ball for the Tigers’ defense.

