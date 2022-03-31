Treble Thursday: Determined student strives for sharing of art

My Dress-Up Darling has brought its debut anime run to an end, and series creator Shinichi Fukuda has shared some special new art to celebrate! Fukuda's original manga release had been enjoying a fair amount of popularity and recognition among fans since its initial drop, but now it's gotten to a whole new level thanks to the success of its anime adaptation. Premiering as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, the first season of the series introduced fans to a new main duo that instantly got the attention of fans everywhere despite all of the heavy hitting franchises also airing new episodes.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO