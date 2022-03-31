ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Treble Thursday: Determined student strives for sharing of art

By Alyssa Minerd
Penn
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents at IUP are continuing to impress our community with their musical talent. A prime example of a student with a strong desire for music and performing is Darius Flewellen, an education major here on campus. “Managing school and music can be hard at times,” Flewellen said. “I’m an...

