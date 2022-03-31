ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Westchester Medical Center study finds COVID long-haulers suffer memory, cognitive issues

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxTGo_0evvCbjU00

A study conducted in the Hudson Valley is shedding light on patients with long COVID who suffer cognitive issues.

Middletown seventh grader Connor Dellaporte says he wasn’t too affected when he got COVID-19 in November. However, the 12-year-old says a big impact from the virus came months later as he started to have a hard time concentrating.

“It’s just really harder to focus when I'm trying to do an assignment,” Dellaporte says.

Mother Rachel Whittemore says her son is experiencing long COVID, or a lingering symptom from catching the virus.

"It's a little frightening because we don't know what the effects are,” Whittlemore says.

A newly published study conducted at Westchester Medical Center gives insight to the cognitive effects of long COVID six to eight months after contracting the virus.

"We felt it was important to document and validate that what these people are complaining about are real problems,” says Dr. Stephen Ferrando, the study’s lead author.

In the study, 60 adults were tested. The results show low neuropsychological performance.

“Attention and concentration, slow thinking…they don't process information as quickly. Memory problems, particularly longer-term memory,” Ferrando says.

The study found that those with extremely low cognitive performance also had worse symptoms when they had COVID-19.

The research shows that there are signs that some of these issues do improve with time and treatment.

Phase two of the study is underway and involves studying the impacts of long COVID-19 among those who contracted the Omicron strain.

To participate, individuals must have a documented positive COVID-19 test after Dec. 21, 2021, an eighth grade level of education, be fluent in English language and over the age of 20 years old.

If you would like to participate, call 914-216-7733 ext. 2 or email Dr. Ferrando at Stephen.Ferrando@WMCHealth.org.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
News 12
News 12

62K+

Followers

19K+

Posts

13M+

Views

Follow News 12 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Middletown, NY
Coronavirus
Hudson, NY
Health
City
Hudson, NY
Middletown, NY
Education
Hudson, NY
Education
City
Middletown, NY
Middletown, NY
Health
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Language
Daily Mail

Ex-Royal Engineer, 27, given weeks to live as a teenager is finally diagnosed with golf ball-sized brain tumours after FIVE-YEAR battle which saw doctors blame epilepsy for his seizures

An ex-Royal Engineer whose brain tumours were missed as a teenager has been told he will die before he reaches 40. Ben Robinson, 27, of Gloucestershire, was just 19 when he collapsed during an army training camp in 2015 and suffered his first seizure. Scans revealed he had pinhead-sized lesions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 12

NYPD arrests suspect linked to violent rape in the Bronx

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a violent rape in the Bronx. Police say 34-year-old Jason Dickerson is now charged with attempted murder and rape. Dickerson is accused of putting a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold until she lost consciousness and then raping her on March 11.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy