McKinney ISD will receive 55 new school buses after approval from the board of trustees at its March 22 meeting. The district’s 2021 bond program allotted $12 million for the purchase of buses, according to meeting documents. MISD expects to buy buses in three separate transactions, the documents stated. The first purchase was approved at the March meeting for about $5.8 million.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO