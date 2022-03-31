Marathon organizers look to build off last year's success

Clint McCormick has seen the Glass City Marathon grow over the years and is hoping to see that growth continue ahead of the newest edition of the annual race this month.

“Toledo is now a destination for runners everywhere, nationwide and around the globe,” Mr. McCormick, the marathon’s race director, said at a news conference to ring in “marathon month” at the Glass City Metropark in East Toledo on Thursday. “It’s been a long few years, but with the support and commitment of our partners, we are ready to kick off the road racing season.”

Mr. McCormick was joined by Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, as well as sponsors and directors from the Mercy Health Glass City Marathon and Metroparks Toledo to announce some of the events leading up to the marathon, which will run its 45th version on April 24.

This year’s 26.2-mile course will start on the campus of the University of Toledo, looping its way through Ottawa Hills and Sylvania before ending back on the University of Toledo’s campus inside the Glass Bowl. Winners will get a share of the $6,700 prize purse and as in past years, those that pass a certain threshold of time will automatically qualify for the 2023 Boston Marathon.

The weekend of April 24 will also see events like the Glass City Marathon Expo at Savage Arena, a half marathon and a 5K run/walk. All of the running events are hosted by the Toledo Roadrunners Club, a branch of the nonprofit Road Runners Club of America which has been in charge of the marathon since its inception.

Speakers at Thursday’s news conference were quick to tout the success of last year’s marathon, which was one of the first marathons in the country to be held in full after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

“One of the things that helped was the relationship the race management team and the Toledo Roadrunners Club has with the community, the city leadership and the health department,” Tim Carney, president of the Toledo Roadrunners Club, said. “They trusted the leadership of the club and the management team to go ahead with the safety policies that were in place.”

Though many health-related orders have been lifted since last year’s race, organizers said they will still be trying to make sure that people feel safe and comfortable through measures like ensuring that starting groups are kept small.

Partly because of the success of last year’s marathon, the Toledo Roadrunners received the Road Race of the Year award from the Road Runners Club of America earlier this year. Club representatives were honored and proud to receive this sort of recognition.

“The award itself opened the door for other major marathons to follow the same policies,” Mr. Carney said. “It was recognized from a national standpoint that this stuff works and kept runners safe in Toledo.”

Mayor Kapszukiewicz lauded the economic effects that the Glass City Marathon brings to the area by attracting upwards of 2,500 runners from around the region and the country every year. Yet, it’s what the marathon offers and represents for the people of the city of Toledo that he feels is most important in the long term.

“In every way it is important to be healthy and have a healthy community,” Mr. Kapszukiewicz said of the positive environment for exercise and wellness hosting the Glass City Marathon creates in the city of Toledo. “This is not just for the individual health needs of the citizens but because it will reduce costs. We are all better off with more healthy people.”

For Mr. Kapszukiewicz, the city offers its residents a number of resources that they can use to stay healthy which are hard to find elsewhere, especially through Metroparks Toledo, which active individuals can use to train for the events like the marathon.

“We are trying to attract people to our community through amenities that entice people looking for a healthy lifestyle,” he said, referring to the still expanding Glass City Metropark in which he was speaking. “Our Metroparks are ranked number one in the entire country and people have more opportunity in this region to get out and enjoy nature and enjoy walking paths than they do in most other communities. It is an asset and part of why people want to be here.”

Registration for the Mercy Health Glass City Marathon and all accompanying races are still open and those interested in running or volunteering on race day can visit glasscitymarathon.org for more information.