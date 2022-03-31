ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Kids can get free food at Pizza Hut worth $29 simply by reading — how to apply before it’s too late

By Alexandra Markovich
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uujvZ_0evv8wz200

KIDS can get free food at Pizza Hut simply by reading thanks to the Book It program.

The program runs from October 1 through March 31 each year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJai5_0evv8wz200
The Book It program is the longest-running corporate-supported reading program Credit: Getty

It is open to schools that teach PreK–6 grade and parents who home school their children of the same age.

However, the deadline for teachers and parents to sign up is on September 1.

At the start of every October, in-person, homeschool and virtual teachers set monthly reading goals for the classroom and individual reading goals for the students.

Once a student reaches a goal, the child will receive a reading award certificate to claim a free one-topping Personal Pan Pizza at Pizza Hut worth $4.79.

Students can earn a total of six certificates each program year, which equates to $28.74.

Once the school year ends, parents can enroll their kids in CampBookIt.

The summer program lasts from June to August, and it gives kids the incentive to read each month when they are out of school.

Once the child reaches the reading goal, parents will receive a certificate by email for a free pizza.

The certificate can be redeemed when ordering online, in-store or via phone.

Pizza Hut originally kicked off BookIt in 1984, and it has been such a success that First Lady Barbara Bush threw a reading-themed pizza party at the White House in 1989.

The program is now the longest-running corporate-supported reading program in the country and has reached over 60million children.

Not only is BookIt a great way to encourage your kid to read, but the program also keeps cash in your wallet by not having to pay for a meal.

Other restaurants that incentivize kids to read

Pizza Hut is not the only restaurant that encourages kids to read.

Panda Express has a similar reading program called

.

All students will have an individual goal of reading five books, and the students that reach their goal get a free Kids Meal coupon.

Classrooms that reach their goal get a Panda Party.

Applebee's also has a reading program, but it doesn't have a minimum amount of books to be read.

The restaurant simply provides the rewards for completing your own program’s requirements.

The restaurant offers free appetizers or free kid's meal vouchers, but the vouchers are only valid in areas where TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants owns and operates locations.

Along with Pizza Hut's BookIt program, A Burger King worker explains a couponing trick at the fast-food restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sG2VD_0evv8wz200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TGG6F_0evv8wz200

A money-saving mom breaks down five easy ways to cut costs and save up to $750 per month.

Plus, an ex-gym salesman shows how you can lower the cost of your membership.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The US Sun
The US Sun

373K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

118M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for the First Day of Spring

Editor’s Note: Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info. Do you feel that? Spring is in the air like the thick smell of bread...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Hut#Fast Food Restaurant#Family Restaurants#Food Drink#Campbookit
Lockhaven Express

Eligible kids can get free new shoes, boots on March 19

LOCK HAVEN — Eligible kids and teens can choose a pair of free new shoes on Saturday, March 19th at the Lock Haven Area Shoe Bank. Free new boots are also available. The Shoe Room and Boot Room will be open that day, by appointment only, from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. They are inside Covenant United Methodist Church, 44 W. Main St., Lock Haven.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Thrillist

Pizza Hut’s Big Dinner Box Is Back and Can Feed 4 People

Whether you're into basket ball or not, it's good to know that March Madness is back and in full swing. Everyone benefits from promotions surrounding the tournament. Look no further than a returning menu offering from Pizza Hut. The ubiquitous pizza chain wants to keep your crew (or just you) fed by bringing back its popular Big Dinner Box.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

Full list of states no longer offering extra $95 food stamps as emergency benefits come to an end

MILLIONS of Americans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving additional money each month during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. This extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA), has helped people who have faced setbacks due to the pandemic - from job loss to rising rent to inflation - but millions have already been cut off.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
373K+
Followers
16K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy