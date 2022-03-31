Kids can get free food at Pizza Hut worth $29 simply by reading — how to apply before it’s too late

KIDS can get free food at Pizza Hut simply by reading thanks to the Book It program.

The program runs from October 1 through March 31 each year.

The Book It program is the longest-running corporate-supported reading program Credit: Getty

It is open to schools that teach PreK–6 grade and parents who home school their children of the same age.

However, the deadline for teachers and parents to sign up is on September 1.

At the start of every October, in-person, homeschool and virtual teachers set monthly reading goals for the classroom and individual reading goals for the students.

Once a student reaches a goal, the child will receive a reading award certificate to claim a free one-topping Personal Pan Pizza at Pizza Hut worth $4.79.

Students can earn a total of six certificates each program year, which equates to $28.74.

Once the school year ends, parents can enroll their kids in CampBookIt.

The summer program lasts from June to August, and it gives kids the incentive to read each month when they are out of school.

Once the child reaches the reading goal, parents will receive a certificate by email for a free pizza.

The certificate can be redeemed when ordering online, in-store or via phone.

Pizza Hut originally kicked off BookIt in 1984, and it has been such a success that First Lady Barbara Bush threw a reading-themed pizza party at the White House in 1989.

The program is now the longest-running corporate-supported reading program in the country and has reached over 60million children.

Not only is BookIt a great way to encourage your kid to read, but the program also keeps cash in your wallet by not having to pay for a meal.

Other restaurants that incentivize kids to read

Pizza Hut is not the only restaurant that encourages kids to read.

Panda Express has a similar reading program called

.

All students will have an individual goal of reading five books, and the students that reach their goal get a free Kids Meal coupon.

Classrooms that reach their goal get a Panda Party.

Applebee's also has a reading program, but it doesn't have a minimum amount of books to be read.

The restaurant simply provides the rewards for completing your own program’s requirements.

The restaurant offers free appetizers or free kid's meal vouchers, but the vouchers are only valid in areas where TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants owns and operates locations.

Along with Pizza Hut's BookIt program, A Burger King worker explains a couponing trick at the fast-food restaurant.

A money-saving mom breaks down five easy ways to cut costs and save up to $750 per month.

Plus, an ex-gym salesman shows how you can lower the cost of your membership.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS