Though we can (and do) rap endlessly about the nuances of a fresh tee, there’s nothing quite as satisfying as perfectly broken in vintage T-shirts for men. The faded colors, the mesmerizing cracked screen-printed graphics, the unparalleled softness to which brand new tees aspire (and marketing teams call "lived-in"). Vintage tees come with character that can't easily be faked. They’re the antithesis of the pristine, vacuum-packed bulk buys you’ll find at big box stores. Wearing one is an easy way to imbue an outfit with personality. And that’s why we love them. Oh, and of course they’re a lot better for the planet.

APPAREL ・ 14 HOURS AGO