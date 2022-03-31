Tapping Into Members’ Passions

“If you have a strong purpose in life, you don’t have to be pushed. Your passion will drive you there.” – Roy T. Bennett. Passion influences people’s lives like nothing else. It gives them a reason to continue learning and working towards mastery. It makes them experience new things and offers them the key to happiness. There are various reasons why passion is a crucial aspect of human life. The people who follow their passion are happier, more content with themselves, form better decisions, and are not let down by life’s common stressors. When one is passionate about what one is doing in life, one has greater peace of mind and is also more uplifted in life. Born on the 22nd of December, James Rogers demonstrates what all can happen in one’s life when passion soars.

