The lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the girls lacrosse season for most teams throughout New Jersey last year, and teams in Hunterdon and Warren County were no different. In spite of the limited schedule, Delaware Valley, North Hunterdon and Voorhees all extended their seasons by qualifying for the NJSIAA postseason with the Lions and Vikings recording state playoff victories.

WARREN COUNTY, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO