Astronomy

The Northern Lights Are Making a Rare Appearance in These U.S. States Right Now

 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The aurora borealis could be visible in the Lower 48 through April 2. If you live in Washington, Montana, the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, or the Northeast, look up tonight—you might get a glimpse. While the Northern Lights, a phenomenon that sees ethereal streamers of light pirouette across the...

