ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

Clackamas Community College art exhibit honors Willamette River

By Jaelen Ogadhoh
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 1 day ago

Collection of paintings, installations showcases Native American ancestors who stewarded land

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=224KqC_0evv13dn00

Art illustrating the history and health of the storied Willamette River will be showcased this month in partnership with Clackamas Community College.

Titled "Braided River: Lower Willamette Speaks," the exhibit will be on display from April 7-29 at the college's Alexander Gallery, located on its Oregon City campus in the Niemeyer Center at 19600 Molalla Ave.

The collection of paintings, installations, photography and texts follow a central theme of showcasing Native American ancestors who stewarded land along the Willamette River as well as the diverse populations who worked on the land throughout its history.

Creating the collection were members of the Braided River Campaign, a group of local residents, artists, activists and organizers dedicated to environmental justice for historically excluded communities along the North Portland Harbor.

The free exhibit will open to the public with a commemorative event at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, with a panel discussion to be held on April 21 from 2-4 p.m. at the gallery.

While on display, the exhibit will be viewable from 9 a.m.-5 p.m Monday through Thursday, with the exception of campus holidays.

For more information about art exhibits and performances at Clackamas Community College, click here. To learn more about the Braided River Campaign, click here.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune

2K+

Followers

20K+

Posts

468K+

Views

Related
Frederick News-Post

Appalachian Spring Art Exhibition

Richard B. Talkin Family Art Gallery at Howard Community College. Howard Community College’s Department of Music and Visual Arts, in partnership with Common Ground On The Hill Maryland Folklife Center and Appalachian Bluegrass Shoppe, present an exhibition of paintings and rare musical instruments celebrating American folk and bluegrass music of the Appalachian region.
VISUAL ART
Oswego County Today

Encaustic Exhibit Opens At Salmon River Fine Art Center

PULASKI, NY – The Salmon River Fine Arts Center announces the opening of “Exploring Encaustics: Painting with Fire,” a special art exhibition. The show features the encaustic work of member artists Ann Buchau and Beth Sotherden from their year-long encaustic journey in an online course called “Painting with Fire,” where they explored a wide variety of techniques taught by over 26 world renown encaustic artists.
PULASKI, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
Clackamas, OR
Education
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Oregon City, OR
Education
Panhandle Post

CSC art faculty exhibit opens

CHADRON – A Chadron State College faculty art show, Persist, is open in Memorial Hall’s Main Gallery now until April 8. The gallery is free and open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The public is invited to a closing reception April 7 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Faculty in the show include Laura Bentz, Mary Donahue, Trudy Denham, and Dewayne Gimeson. The exhibit features photography, prints, ceramics, and multimedia pieces.
CHADRON, NE
The Gadsden Times

Gadsden State Community College hosts 'An Evening of Fine Arts' on Thursday

Gadsden State Community College's Division of Fine Arts hosts "An Evening of Fine Arts at 7 p.m. Thursday. The concert is free for the public and will be held at Wallace Hall Fine Arts Center. “The purpose of ‘An Evening of Fine Arts’ is to showcase the incredible musical talents of the students in the Gadsden State Show Band and Singers as well as the A Cappella Choir,” said Mario Gallardo, division chair, in a news release...
GADSDEN, AL
WPRI 12 News

Martial arts center, community honors Olivia Passaretti

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Over one hundred people visited State of the Arts Karate and Wellness Center on Saturday to honor the life of 17-year-old Olivia Passaretti and raise awareness to drunk driving. It’s been more than two months since the Passaretti family lost their daughter in a tragic New Year’s Day crash. “She’s […]
WEST WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Land Art#Education#Native American
The Times

Events: Symphony orchestra in Hillsboro, improv in Beaverton

Westside venues host musicals, dance troupes, singer-songwriters and more, from March 31 on.Exhibits GLOBAL WARNING — A group exhibit curated by Chehalem Cultural Center arts director Carissa Burkett features work addressing our global ecological concerns, displayed through Friday, April 1. Featured artists include Tyler Brumfield, Cynthia Camlin, Ann Chadwick Reid, Noelle Evans, Aron Johnston, Christina Kemp, Sheryl LeBlanc, Molly Magai, Natalie Niblack and KaitLynn Spain. Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St. in Newberg. CREATIVE BRILLIANCE — Bonnie Burbidge, Elizabeth Higgins, Alice Hill, Jaymee Martin, Lynee Phelps, Justin Rueff, and Victoria Shaw share their artistic talents in this exhibit through...
HILLSBORO, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Reed College investigating professor after racist confrontation

Portland college says the video of the professor berating food service employee is 'painful to watch.'Reed College in Portland says it is investigating the behavior of one of its professors who was filmed berating a restaurant worker and questioning the employee's immigration status. A video shared via social media app TikTok shows an exchange between a man in his vehicle and the employee of a fast food restaurant, in which the man mentions restaurant staff's "rude behavior" and "hiring illegal immigrants" then questions the employee's immigration status. The college didn't name the faculty member, but the driver in the video...
PORTLAND, OR
Woodburn Independent

WHS student: 'just do hard work'

Woodburn High School senior Emir Gonzalez earns life-changing Act Six scholarship to attend George FoxWoodburn School District announced that high school senior Emir Gonzalez was recently awarded an Act Six scholarship, which will afford his full tuition to George Fox University. WSD Communications and Community Outreach Coordinator Rachel Danskey said Act Six connects faith-based community members with faith and social-justice based colleges, of which there are two in Oregon: George Fox and Corban universities. Gonzalez was one of 14 students awarded from the Portland-Salem region. Scholarship awards are determined through a three-phase process, which includes essays, a video and a...
WOODBURN, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
Lake Oswego Review

A roundup of news from Portland metro area news sites

A rural fire district is awash in controversy, Metro opens a new park, Tigard's Festival of Balloons is back, and more. Investigation, recall petition, lawsuit roil Banks Fire District The Banks Fire District board of directors has concluded its investigation into Chief Rodney Linz, just in time for a special election that could see two of five board members recalled by voters. In November, Linz was accused of sexually harassing an underage intern and racially abusing employees during a presentation at a board meeting. The district pledged an outside investigation; it now says that investigation is complete, although it...
BANKS, OR
Portland Tribune

Columbia River PUD awards grants

Four local groups receive funds from utility district for events and capital improvements. The Columbia River People's Utility District awarded grants to four local organizations at its March 22 board meeting. Riverside Community Outreach, a nonprofit that serves families impacted by foster care, was awarded $5,000 toward renovations of its...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Professional Hip-Hop dance comes to Beaverton

LA's Versa-Style Dance Company explores 50 years of Hip-Hop dance in ORIGINS, playing at the Reser Center this Friday through Sunday. White Bird has a new perch for its latest show: the premier Portland modern dance promoters bring the Versa-Style Dance Company to the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton this Friday through Sunday, April 1-3. Versa-Style will perform ORIGINS, which follows the evolution of Hip-Hop dance from its roots in African and Latinx communities. It's sneakers and tracksuits stuff, performed to recorded music. The company from Los Angeles dances the whole rainbow of Hip-Hop...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Time to meet Crooked River Roundup royalty

Crooked River Roundup Queen Olivia Kerr will be introduced to the public at the Roundup Queen Coronation, which will take place early next month. The longstanding tradition to kick off the Crooked River Roundup season with the annual Queen Coronation will take place April 9. The banquet and coronation not...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Milwaukie's 'deer whisperer' captures nature in the suburbs

Chester Kleinhans returns with camera repeatedly to Portland & Western Railroad tracks, hoping for another glimpse at beautyOak Grove resident Chester Kleinhans first saw the white-tailed deer on June 23 last year. It was just the mom, as the fawns must have been stashed somewhere safe, just two days before the record heat wave hit Oregon, topping out at 116 degrees. Eleven days later, Kleinhans had his first encounter with the whole deer family. "Nature has its way of surviving extreme situations," he said. From then on, nature photography went from a hobby to a habit for the 1981...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
20K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy