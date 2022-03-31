ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

Great white shark bites bodyboarder’s head

By Amy Larson
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LkUBp_0evv0CXI00

MORRO BAY, Calif. (KRON) — A great white shark bit a bodyboarder’s head, fracturing his skull and killing him within minutes, during an attack in Morro Bay last December, according to a newly-released coroner’s report.

The bodyboarder, 42-year-old Tomas Abraham Butterfield of Sacramento, suffered “multiple penetrating blunt force traumatic injuries” from bites to his head, chest, and shoulder, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s coroner wrote.

One bite mark was 16 inches in radius.

The fatal attack happened on Christmas Eve of 2021. A coroner released an autopsy report to The Tribune newspaper earlier this week.

A sheriff’s detective found one of the shark’s teeth in Butterfield’s body, the Tribune reported. Wildlife officials were able to confirm that the shark was indeed a great white through DNA.

Great white shark ‘baby boom’ observed along NorCal coast

Before the attack, Butterfield was bodyboarding 100 yards off Morro Strand State Beach near Morro Rock at a surf spot known as “The Pit.”

Ocean conditions that morning were “turbulent” and the water was murky, the Tribune reported.

Some surfers avoid paddling out when the ocean is murky because they believe shark attacks are more likely.

A surfer found a gravely injured Butterfield still tethered to his board. The surfer pulled the bodyboarder out of the water, but the coroner concluded that Butterfield likely died before he made it to shore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p137e_0evv0CXI00
Great white shark jaw (KRON4 photo)

“It appeared that there were about three different primary bite zones: right shoulder, right side thoracic (chest) cavity, and head,” one investigator wrote, according to the Tribune.

His uncle, Grant Butterfield, told the Los Angeles Times: “It’s a terrible loss, at 42, with him getting his surf together and starting to make something of himself.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

