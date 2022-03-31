ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas Community College art exhibit honors Willamette River

By Jaelen Ogadhoh
 1 day ago
Collection of paintings, installations showcases Native American ancestors who stewarded land

Art illustrating the history and health of the storied Willamette River will be showcased this month in partnership with Clackamas Community College.

Titled "Braided River: Lower Willamette Speaks," the exhibit will be on display from April 7-29 at the college's Alexander Gallery, located on its Oregon City campus in the Niemeyer Center at 19600 Molalla Ave.

The collection of paintings, installations, photography and texts follow a central theme of showcasing Native American ancestors who stewarded land along the Willamette River as well as the diverse populations who worked on the land throughout its history.

Creating the collection were members of the Braided River Campaign, a group of local residents, artists, activists and organizers dedicated to environmental justice for historically excluded communities along the North Portland Harbor.

The free exhibit will open to the public with a commemorative event at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, with a panel discussion to be held on April 21 from 2-4 p.m. at the gallery.

While on display, the exhibit will be viewable from 9 a.m.-5 p.m Monday through Thursday, with the exception of campus holidays.

For more information about art exhibits and performances at Clackamas Community College, click here . To learn more about the Braided River Campaign, click here .

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
