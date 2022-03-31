Calypso St. Barth Offers Vintage Pieces for First Time

Calypso Vintage Courtesy

Calypso St. Barth, which relaunched last year as a direct-to-consumer brand, is offering its vintage pieces for the first time.

Among them are the classic caftan, beaded tunic and embroidered short-sleeved dress, which will be available in limited quantities. Many are one of a kind and all have never been worn and have been carefully archived.

All the pieces highlight Calypso’s attention to detail: the hand embroidery, intricate beading and luxurious fabrics in signature, rich colorations and patterns. They are at calysostbarth.com.

For example, there’s the mini shirtdress for $78, the smocked top for $228, the sundress for $328, the multistriped midi for $328, the beaded mini for $348, and the beaded maxi for $388.

They are offering small batches at a time. There are 20 pieces on the site now, and they plan another 20 in the next two weeks. It is intended to be an ongoing business, said Debbie Bancroft, brand adviser.

Calypso will be launching its collections this summer. The company produces dresses, tops, bottoms, jumpsuits, swim, cashmere, jewelry, bags, scarves and wraps.

Founded in 1992, Calypso St. Barth established itself as a year-round destination for luxury resortwear and accessories, but fell on hard times and in 2017, liquidated all of its $15 million in inventory across its 16 store locations before shuttering all remaining doors permanently. The brand was forced into a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, as reported.

Calypso’s intellectual property assets, such as its business name and web address, weren’t part of the bankruptcy sale and remained with its owner. Solera Capital, a private equity firm, bought the brand from Calypso founder Christiane Celle in 2007.