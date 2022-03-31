ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Calypso St. Barth Offers Vintage Pieces for First Time

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vmrdz_0evuzUFr00
Calypso Vintage Courtesy

Calypso St. Barth, which relaunched last year as a direct-to-consumer brand, is offering its vintage pieces for the first time.

Among them are the classic caftan, beaded tunic and embroidered short-sleeved dress, which will be available in limited quantities. Many are one of a kind and all have never been worn and have been carefully archived.

All the pieces highlight Calypso’s attention to detail: the hand embroidery, intricate beading and luxurious fabrics in signature, rich colorations and patterns. They are at calysostbarth.com.

For example, there’s the mini shirtdress for $78, the smocked top for $228, the sundress for $328, the multistriped midi for $328, the beaded mini for $348, and the beaded maxi for $388.

They are offering small batches at a time. There are 20 pieces on the site now, and they plan another 20 in the next two weeks. It is intended to be an ongoing business, said Debbie Bancroft, brand adviser.

Calypso will be launching its collections this summer. The company produces dresses, tops, bottoms, jumpsuits, swim, cashmere, jewelry, bags, scarves and wraps.

Founded in 1992, Calypso St. Barth established itself as a year-round destination for luxury resortwear and accessories, but fell on hard times and in 2017, liquidated all of its $15 million in inventory across its 16 store locations before shuttering all remaining doors permanently. The brand was forced into a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, as reported.

Calypso’s intellectual property assets, such as its business name and web address, weren’t part of the bankruptcy sale and remained with its owner. Solera Capital, a private equity firm, bought the brand from Calypso founder Christiane Celle in 2007.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WWD
WWD

22K+

Followers

21K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WWD

Jordan Barrett Designs Capsule Collection for Lack of Color

Click here to read the full article. Some guys have a weakness for watches. For others, it’s rare sneakers. Jordan Barrett, however, gets his kicks by sourcing vintage hats. The model will now play milliner, designing a capsule collection of seven hats exclusive to Australian label Lack of Color inspired by those in his own wardrobe.More from WWDPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About Diversity “I’ve always loved finding vintage hats, and fell in love with this vintage military cap that I found thrifting...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

A Look at Olivia Rodrigo’s Best Style Moments

Click here to read the full article. Since her hit single “Drivers License” was released more than a year ago, Olivia Rodrigo has emerged to become a big breakout star in not only music but also in fashion. The singer became an emblem of embracing the resurgence of Y2K trends last year with her hit songs and their accompanying music videos such as “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” the latter of which paid homage to cult-classic films from the Aughts such as “The Princess Diaries” and “Jennifer’s Body.”More from WWDA Look at Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style MomentsStandout Red Carpet Looks...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Balenciaga and Crocs Team on New ‘Pool’ Style

Click here to read the full article. Balenciaga and Crocs are teaming once again for a new style that merges both brands’ design aesthetics. The design label and footwear brand are collaborating on the Balenciaga Crocs Pool style, a sandal-like Crocs clog with a rounded platform sole that comes in pink, black, green, white and yellow. The style is stamped with the Balenciaga logo.More from WWDBalenciaga RTW Fall 2022Breakout Style Star Julia Fox's Best Style MomentsFront row at Balenciaga RTW Spring 2022 This is the latest collaboration to come from Balenciaga and Crocs. Last year, Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia debuted a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Emma Mulholland on Holiday Launches Denim for the First Time

Emma Mulholland on Holiday, the cult-loved label previously known as Holiday The Label, has launched denim for the first time. Arriving after over a year in the making, the capsule is comprised of two jean styles based on the brand’s already-loved trousers. “We always want to create pieces that you love and cherish for years to come,” Emma Mulholland shared in a press release. “Denim is very versatile and long-lasting. We wanted to make a great fitting piece that you can wear for many seasons and pair back with a range of different styles. It will be a great investment for our customers and a nice offering for those who need a staple.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Runways#Fashion Trends
shefinds

Kate Middleton’s Skinny Jeans And White T-Shirt Look Is Definitely Too Casual For The Royals—But We Think It’s So Chic!

Kate Middleton has access to some of the most extravagant gowns in the world, but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t love dressing down too. When the Duchess of Cambridge goes casual, she still manages to exude class and chicness, which is exactly what happened when she and husband Prince William visited Western Belize on March 21st, as part of their latest Caribbean tour to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Essence

Meet The 26-Year-Old Fashion Designer Who Designed A Custom Corset For Cardi B

Cierra Boyd talks sustainability in fashion, Cardi B, and more in an exclusive interview with ESSENCE GU. In 2018, fashion designer Cierra Boyd participated in a design competition in her native Ohio. One of the challenges? To not use fabric on a design. It was a head-scratcher, but once she came across footage of someone making a mask out of sneakers, a lightbulb went off. She was going to make a corset out of shoes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
HollywoodLife

Pam Anderson Looks Stunning In High-Slit White Gown On The Arm Of Son Brandon In NYC

The ‘Baywatch’ icon dished about her new role in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway, saying she ‘needed’ the part. Pamela Anderson is “back” with her new role in Chicago and she couldn’t be any more stunning while promoting it! The Baywatch icon, 54, was a vision in white as she graced the Good Morning America set on Wednesday (March 23) to discuss taking on the role of Roxie Hart. Pamela arrived in a gorgeous, cold-shoulder gown with her 25-year-old Brandon Thomas Lee –whom she shares with rocker Tommy Lee — and told the hosts, “I’ve been gone for awhile, but I’m back.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

The Cutouts in Saweetie's Oscars Look Create the Illusion of a Dress

True to her brand, Saweetie walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet in an icy ensemble. Clad in a Mônot Off-the-Shoulder Cutout Crop Top ($1,095) and matching Column Maxi Skirt ($850) from the brand's spring/summer 2022 collection, the 28-year-old rapper was dressed to the nines. Her take on cutouts created the illusion of an off-the-shoulder evening gown, and it made for a memorable look. The "Best Friend" singer accessorized with drop-hoop earrings, a massive pendant ring, and strappy black heels that accentuated her white pedicure.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Zoë Kravitz Knows The Power Of A Jaw-Dropping LBD

If you’ve kept a watchful eye on The Batman press tour, you’ll have noticed one thing: Zoë Kravitz has only worn black. Not a hint of colour has made it into her red-carpet looks thus far, save the dazzling emerald earrings that jeweller and close pal Jessica McCormack lent her for the film’s New York premiere.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Kate Middleton's Body-Hugging Pink Dress—We Did A Double Take!

Kate Middleton is known for always looking polished, elegant, and absolutely regal. The 40-year-old royal is also known for wearing both luxury designers like Alexander McQueen and more affordable options from Zara (like that ultra-chic red blazer she wore last month)—and often re-wearing her wardrobe favorites. While the Duchess is always the epitome of class, she isn’t always one to shock us with her style choices. But she definitely wowed us when we saw the jaw-dropping metallic pink dress she wore on her latest royal tour!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Rihanna reflects on ‘rebellious’ pregnancy style: ‘I’m not going to buy maternity clothes’

Rihanna has reflected on her widely praised maternity style, with the singer revealing it was important for her to reject what society expects pregnant women to wear.Since revealing in January that she is pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky’s first child, the Fenty Beauty founder has stepped out on a number of occasions in memorable outfits, including a black babydoll negligee during Paris Fashion Week and a bright blue full-length bodysuit with cut-out details.During a recent launch party for Fenty Beauty at Ulta, the 34-year-old billionaire, who wore a silver floor-length sequin skirt, a silver long-sleeved cut-out bralette, and a...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Miley Cyrus Wore Four Skintight Catsuits in One Weekend

Miley Cyrus made a splash last week ahead of her Lollapalooza Argentina and Lollapalooza Chile performances with the tiniest, multicolored romper. But that attention-grabbing outfit was just the beginning of a weekend filled with chaotic looks that included not one, not two, but four skintight catsuits. Miley heavily documented both...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Rihanna Swaps Crop Tops And Catsuits For A Babydoll Dress And Trainers

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Rihanna’s maternity style has been all belly-baring crop tops and low-rise baggy jeans – until now. While out with boyfriend (possibly fiancé, judging...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

The Flattering Hair Color Every Woman Over Over 40 Should Try

A fresh color on your hair can make a world of difference. Just like a haircut impacts your face shape, the color can amplify your look too. But, the wrong color can conversely have just as much of an effect. Knowing which hair color is right for you can be overwhelming—besides that, committing to a hair color can require extra time in the salon chair, and more money invested in touch ups.
HAIR CARE
WWD

WWD

22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy