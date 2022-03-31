ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tim Hardaway to be inducted into Hall of Fame

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KFHEM_0evuxJig00

Monte Poole. Sources: Warriors legend Tim Hardaway – the catalyst during the brief Run-TMC era – will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Richly deserving. Joins teammates Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond.

Source: Twitter @MontePooleNBCS

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

With Tim Hardaway headed to the Hall of Fame, gotta run this back. “I got skillz!” pic.twitter.com/Sex0OOzzaF7:39 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hnUNk_0evuxJig00

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Heat icon Tim Hardaway heading to Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…7:23 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Former Heat guard Tim Hardaway selected for Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…6:45 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: Tim Hardaway – a five-time NBA All-Star whose No. 10 is retired in Miami – will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022. – 6:09 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Sources: Warriors legend Tim Hardaway – the catalyst during the brief Run-TMC era – will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Richly deserving. Joins teammates Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond. – 5:47 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Doing some research for an article coming later, and came across this stat…

Since Jan. 26 (Mavs’ first game after Tim Hardaway Jr. broke his foot), Josh Green is shooting 48.1% from the floor and 39.5% from three and Reggie Bullock is at 42.2% from the floor, 40.5% from three. – 11:48 AM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

For Mavs at Cleveland tonight – Mavs are without Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee injury recovery), and Trey Burke and Sterling Brown (H&S Protocols). Tim Hardaway Jr and Theo Pinson out also. Brandon Knight who was signed to a 10-day yesterday should be available. – 4:38 PM

George Karl: It’s the greatest honor of my career to be elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Basketball has meant everything to me and I’m thrilled beyond words. 🙏🏼🏀 -via Twitter @CoachKarl22 / March 31, 2022

Shams Charania: George Karl, the NBA’s sixth-winningest head coach ever, will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 31, 2022

Shams Charania: San Antonio Spurs icon Manu Ginobili will be a first-ballot induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 31, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Hall of Fame Reportedly Makes Decision On Manu Ginobili

It’s easy to get overlooked when surrounded by legends like Tim Duncan, Gregg Popovich and even the great Tony Parker. However, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame knows just how integral Manu Ginobili was to the San Antonio Spurs’ dynasty back in the day. Per NBA insider...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mullin
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Anthony Michael Hall
Person
Trey Burke
Person
George Karl
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Tim Hardaway
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Mitch Richmond
Person
Theo Pinson
FOX Sports

Jimmy Butler scores 24 to help Heat fend off Celtics 106-98

BOSTON (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Kyle Lowry added 23 and the Miami Heat rallied in the fourth quarter to hold off the Boston Celtics 106-98 on Wednesday night to stay atop a tight race for the Eastern Conference’s top seed. Bam Adebayo finished with 17...
NBA
The Spun

President Biden Appoints NBA Star To Board Of Advisors

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced which leaders will be appointed to the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. One of the leaders added to this board is none other than Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul. Paul is no stranger to guiding an organization. He...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

George Karl to be inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Another Tar Heel is heading to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Former UNC player and NBA head coach George Karl will be a part of the 2022 class going into the Hall of Fame later this year. The class was reported on Thursday, featuring Karl along with Manu Ginóbili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash and Bob Huggins. As part of the announcement, the 2022 class will be revealed at halfcourt during the Final Four. For Karl, he will be there to see his Tar Heels take on Duke at the event, making it a little extra sweeter in New Orleans that weekend. George Karl, the NBA’s sixth-winningest head coach ever, will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2022 Karl coached 28 seasons in the NBA going 1175-824 in the regular season and 80-105 in the postseason. He’s currently sixth all-time in wins in NBA history. The class will be inducted later this Summer with a special ceremony. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
NBA
ESPN

Porzingis scores 24 against Mavericks as Wizards win 135-103

WASHINGTON -- — Once introductions for the game against the Dallas Mavericks were complete Friday night, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope delivered a direct message to Washington Wizards teammate Kristaps Porzingis. “We called up the huddle and I told him, 'KP, since they let you go, we’re going to beat them up...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#The Hall Of Fame#Basketball Hall Of Fame#Sun Sentinel#Mavs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy