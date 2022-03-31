Tim Hardaway to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Monte Poole. Sources: Warriors legend Tim Hardaway – the catalyst during the brief Run-TMC era – will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Richly deserving. Joins teammates Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond.

With Tim Hardaway headed to the Hall of Fame, gotta run this back. “I got skillz!” pic.twitter.com/Sex0OOzzaF – 7:39 PM

NEW: Heat icon Tim Hardaway heading to Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:23 PM

Former Heat guard Tim Hardaway selected for Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:45 PM

Sources: Tim Hardaway – a five-time NBA All-Star whose No. 10 is retired in Miami – will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022. – 6:09 PM

Doing some research for an article coming later, and came across this stat…

Since Jan. 26 (Mavs’ first game after Tim Hardaway Jr. broke his foot), Josh Green is shooting 48.1% from the floor and 39.5% from three and Reggie Bullock is at 42.2% from the floor, 40.5% from three. – 11:48 AM

For Mavs at Cleveland tonight – Mavs are without Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee injury recovery), and Trey Burke and Sterling Brown (H&S Protocols). Tim Hardaway Jr and Theo Pinson out also. Brandon Knight who was signed to a 10-day yesterday should be available. – 4:38 PM

George Karl: It’s the greatest honor of my career to be elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Basketball has meant everything to me and I’m thrilled beyond words. 🙏🏼🏀 -via Twitter @CoachKarl22 / March 31, 2022

Shams Charania: George Karl, the NBA’s sixth-winningest head coach ever, will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 31, 2022

Shams Charania: San Antonio Spurs icon Manu Ginobili will be a first-ballot induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 31, 2022