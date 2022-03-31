ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Arizona's US Rep. Andy Biggs to keynote Colorado Republicans' annual dinner

By ERNEST LUNING ernest.luning@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
In this file photo, U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., then-chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 29, 2021. Biggs is headlining the Colorado Republican Party's annual Centennial Dinner on April 9, 2022, in Colorado Springs. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, file)

Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona will deliver the keynote address at the Colorado GOP's annual fundraising dinner next week on the eve of the party's state assembly, state Republican chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown announced.

The 2022 Centennial Dinner is scheduled for Friday, April 8, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Colorado Springs. The next morning, delegates from around the state are set to convene at the nearby Broadmoor World Arena to advance candidates to Colorado's June primary ballot.

Biggs, a former chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, which includes the chamber's most conservative members, is serving his third term representing Arizona's 5th Congressional District, which covers the eastern part of the Phoenix metro area, including Mesa and Chandler. An attorney, Biggs struck it rich when he won $10 million in the 1993 American Family Publishers sweepstakes.

"Congressman Biggs is a respected conservative and someone who is fighting every day to stop the failed Biden agenda pushed by Michael Bennet and Jared Polis," Brown said in a statement, referencing Colorado's Democratic U.S. senator and governor, respectively, who are up for election this year.

"Republicans across Colorado are energized for November and committed to electing new leadership who will fight for conservative solutions," she added.

One of former President Donald Trump's most vocal supporters in Congress, Biggs has been among the leading promoters of unsubstantiated contentions that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. Last fall, following completion of a controversial, partisan election review conducted in Arizona's largest county, Biggs said in a congressional hearing that no one knows whether Trump or President Joe Biden carried the state, despite the audit's conclusion that Biden won Arizona.

GOP delegates will designate statewide candidates for the June 28 primary at the April 9 state assembly, including U.S. senator, governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state treasurer. Candidates who receive at least 30% support from delegates — chosen in a process that began in early March at precinct caucuses — to secure berths in the primary, with the top vote-getters winning top-line on the ballot. Candidates can also qualify for the ballot by petition.

Tickets to the fundraising dinner range from $140 for a single meal up to $10,000 to sponsor a table of 10 with access to a VIP reception and other perks, including photos with Biggs. The event will be closed to the press, as has been customary for the state GOP's annual dinner in recent years.

