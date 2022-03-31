ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E3 2023 Announced Amid E3 2022’s Ashes

By Kevin Dunsmore on March 31, 2022
Cover picture for the articleThe Entertainment Software Association today formally announced that E3 2023 is a go for next year. E3 2022 isn’t happening. Earlier today we learned...

SlashGear

Summer Game Fest 2022 Confirmed Amid E3 Cancellation

Last night, the Entertainment Software Association revealed that E3 2022 had been canceled in its entirety. While few of us were expecting an in-person event, there was at least some expectation that E3 2022 would continue on as an all-digital event. The ESA, however, revealed that E3 won't be taking place in either in-person or digital formats. While the organization says that E3 will return next year, E3 2022's cancellation leaves us wondering if the show is done for good.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

E3 2022 is canceled, physically and digitally

E3 2022 has been canceled, both digitally and in-person, according to a series of reports. After canning hopes of an in-person event earlier this year, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has informed its partners that a digital event won’t be happening this year either. The news of the event...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

E3 2022 Has Officially Been Cancelled

There will be no more E3 2022 as the gaming expo has officially been canceled both physically and digitally. “We previously announced that E3 would not be held in person in 2022 due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19. Today, we announce that there will also be no digital E3 showcase in 2022,” the ESA stated. “Instead, we will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer.”
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

E3 2022 is cancelled – No Digital or Onsite E3 convention this year

E3 2022 cancelled confirmed. There will be neither an onsite or digital E3 event this year, as confirmed by Razer PR Lead Will Powers. UPDATE: Albeit our earlier skepticism, it seems that this is, in fact, real, and that this isn’t an elaborate April Fools’ Joke. As gameindustry.biz independently confirmed with a representative from the ESA, E3 will be missing this year, but also reports that the ESA is planning to make a comeback with a physical convention in LA in the Summer of 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
