High School

High School Runner Sucker-Punched During Race

By Charlie, Debbie
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this point, it takes A LOT to shock me. It takes even more for me to see something in a video that’s so compelling I have to watch it over and over. Shocked doesn’t begin to convey what I feel when I watch this. And when it comes to viewing...

Blind Girl Makes Free Throw In High School Basketball Game

Every now and again I am reminded of a part of my life that now seems gone with the wind. As a boy, I was a REALLY good basketball player. In fact, as a high schooler, I played for a United States team overseas in Italy. I haven’t so much as shot a ball in more than 10 years now, but I will never forget what it was like to play in a packed gym, on a Friday night, for the pride of your school. At the time, I know I took it for granted as I did it all the time and played almost every minute of every game. For so many of my teammates over the years though, they never got the moments I did. They never got to take/make a game-winning shot. They never got to hear the silence and then the euphoria over a made free throw attempt with the game on the line. No, they just loved the game with all their hearts and would have given anything to have any of those experiences. This is what was going through my mind when I saw the story this morning of Jules Hoogland. Jules is a junior at Zeeland High School in Zeeland, Michigan. She is also completely blind.
The Independent

Boy, 14, falls to death at Florida amusement park ride

A 14-year-old boy has died after authorities in Florida say he fell from a theme park ride in Orlando, WESH 2 News reported.While riding the “Orlando Free-Fall” ride at ICON Park around 11pm Thursday night, the teen fell to his death, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.The teen was rushed to hospital, but later died from injuries, police said. The identity of the teen has not been released.The drop tower attraction, according to ICON Park's website, stands at 430 ft high, which makes it "the world’s tallest freestanding drop tower." The ride can accommodate 30 riders when loaded to capacity.Witnesses...
CBS Sports

Houston volleyball players called out by school's football stars for appearing in racist video

A pair of University of Houston volleyball players were allegedly captured in a video laughing while driving past a Columbus, Texas, oak tree where a mob lynched two Black teenagers in 1935. An anonymous Twitter user posted a video of the incident on Sunday. The user claimed freshman volleyball player Ryleigh Whitekettle filmed and posted the video on her Snapchat, and its original caption read, "this is the hanging tree where we used to hang people."
WJHG-TV

North Florida Motorplex preps for another weekend of racing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The North Florida Motorplex is gearing up for another weekend filled with racing. That track is in the final stages of a 7 figure renovation, and after a long layoff, the racing resumed last weekend. The track is an eighth of a mile, which allows for...
