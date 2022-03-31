ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office considers doing away with dashcams

By Shannon Butler, WFTV.com
 1 day ago
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies across the country use in-car cameras to record traffic stops. But one local agency is thinking about doing away with them.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says the costs are starting to outweigh the benefits.

The office said the cost of video storage will increase by at least $100,000 within a year.

The idea of not having dashcams has garnered mixed reviews. A study by the International Association of Chiefs of Police showed that the cameras did enhance officer safety and accountability and transparency for the public.

But agencies like the Orange County Sheriff’s Office don’t have them, and neither does the Orlando Police Department.

“Many of our incidents are away from the vehicle,” Sheriff John Mina said. “So really fiscally, it doesn’t make sense for the dashcam when the body cam has better technology and is capturing a better view of the incident.”

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said no decision has been made yet.

