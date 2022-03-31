Buccaneers name Larry Foote, Kacy Rodgers co-DCs, Todd Bowles to call defensive plays

Todd Bowles is a head coach again. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

During his first media availability since becoming the new head coach of the Buccaneers, Todd Bowles made a pair of notable, if unsurprising, announcements. First, he will retain play-calling duties on the defensive side of the ball. Secondly, defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers and outside linebackers coach Larry Foote will share the role of defensive coordinator (Twitter link via Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network).

Bowles has called Tampa Bay’s defense since his arrival as DC in 2019. The fact that he will carry on in that capacity as the head coach shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, though it is rarer for defensive coaches to do so compared to offensive ones. Seen through both traditional and advanced statistical lenses, the 58-year-old’s units have ranked among the best in the league during his tenure in Tampa.

For Rodgers, the promotion to co-DC will leave him in a familiar position with respect to Bowles. During the latter’s time as head coach of the Jets, Rodgers served as defensive coordinator. While their collective tenure there wasn’t nearly as successful as their time with the Buccaneers has been, that familiarity will go a long way to smoothing this transition. Rodgers followed Bowles to Tampa in 2019, having also coached the defensive line in Miami and Dallas.

Foote’s time working with the Buccaneers likewise dates back three years. With the 41-year-old on staff, the likes of Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul have enjoyed plenty of success. The former Steeler, Lion and Cardinal began his coaching career in Arizona in 2015; the co-DC title will be the highest he has held during his time on the sidelines.

While the teams’ defensive staff will take on a new look in 2022, Tampa Bay’s coaching unit is in line to feature a good deal of stability. If all goes according to plan, the Bucs should be well suited to continue their level of play on that side of the ball and in doing so remain a Super Bowl contender.