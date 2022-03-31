ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Man gets 30 years for child abuse against 3-month-old

By Jacob Gallant
WLOX
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Natchez man entered a plea deal for the abuse of a 3-month-old. Davion Minor was sentenced to 30 years...

www.wlox.com

Natchez, MS
