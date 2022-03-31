Man gets 30 years for child abuse against 3-month-old

A young mother was killed Saturday in the parking lot of a Food-4-Less after her toddler fired a gun in her direction. The tragedy occurred in Dolton, Illinois, a town about 20 miles south of Chicago, when Dejah Bennet, 22, was shot in the neck after her 3-year-old son found the weapon in the back of the car. Police detained the boy’s father, who was at the scene of the shooting, to determine whether or not he will be charged.

19 DAYS AGO