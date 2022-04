Click here to read the full article. Kehlani and Justin Bieber have reunited for a new song, “Up All Night,” which will appear on Kehlani’s upcoming album, Blue Water Road, out April 29. “Up All Night” opens with Kehlani crooning over an ethereal synth loop, but the song quickly shifts into a bouncing old-school dance groove as Kehlani and Bieber trade verses over a rich bassline and some slick disco-style guitar. In a statement, Kehlani said of the song, “It’s about having a healthily obsessed relationship. You’re telling someone, ‘I love you so much it keeps me awake at night.’ I love...

