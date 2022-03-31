ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Two solar flares erupt causing electric disruptions on Earth

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOULDER, Co. – Two solar flares erupted on March 28 causing disruptions to electric...

natureworldnews.com

Asteroid to Hit Earth on 2023 Reviewed by Scientists No Longer a Threat

A finding of a highly deadly asteroid set astrophysicists on a thrilling experience trip prior this season. Scientists at the Mount Lemmon Laboratory in Arizona detected an extraterrestrial around 70-meters (230 ft) large, early on January 6th of year 2022. Possible Hit of Asteroid on Earth Does Not Pose Threat.
sciencealert.com

An Asteroid Predicted to Hit Earth in 2023 Has Turned Out to Be Safe

Earlier this year, the discovery of a potentially hazardous asteroid took astronomers on a roller coaster ride. On 6 January 2022, astronomers at the Mount Lemmon Observatory in Arizona discovered an asteroid roughly 70-meters (230 ft) across. Based on their initial observations, it appeared this object – called '2022 AE1' – could potentially hit Earth on its next pass, on 4 July 2023.
LiveScience

Bus-size asteroid flies by Earth today. Watch it live.

You can watch a big asteroid make a safe flyby of Earth today (March 13) from any spot with good internet access. Weather permitting, the Virtual Telescope Project will livestream telescope views of the recently found asteroid 2022 ES3, which will pass by our planet just slightly within the orbit of the moon. The broadcast starts at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT) and you can watch it in the video feed above or directly from The Virtual Telescope Project.
scitechdaily.com

Tonga Volcano Eruption Caused Massive Space Plasma Disturbances on a Global Scale

MIT Haystack Observatory identifies long-duration atmospheric waves launched by the recent Tonga eruption. The recent eruption of Tonga’s Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha‘apai volcano, at 04:14:45 UT on January 15, 2022, was recently confirmed to have launched far-reaching, massive global disturbances in the Earth’s atmosphere. Using data recorded...
Daily Mail

Asteroid half the size of a giraffe strikes Earth off the coast of Iceland – just two HOURS after it was discovered by astronomers

A small asteroid struck the Earth above Iceland last Friday — just two hours after it was spotted by an astronomer. The space rock, named 2022 EB5, is believed to have mostly burnt up in our planet's atmosphere, but even if it had impacted the surface it would have done little to no damage because it was just 10ft (3 metres) wide, about half the size of a giraffe.
The Independent

A solar eruption will narrowly miss the Earth on Thursday

Earth just dodged another high energy plasma bullet, as space weather watchers determined the radiation released by a solar eruption on Monday will mostly miss our planet.Chances for minor impacts to Earth’s magnetic field, and some glowing arctic auroras, on Thursday, persist, however.Nasa and the European Space Agency’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory, or SOHO spacecraft, observed a massive coronal mass ejection from the Sun on 21 March, according to reporting by spaceweather.com. A coronal mass ejection is a plume of charged particles and magnetic fields thrown loose of the Sun during a solar eruption.When particles from a coronal mass ejection...
