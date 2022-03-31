ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Second COVID-19 booster shot gets mixed views from adults 50+

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE PARK, Md. – The FDA recently authorized a fourth COVID-19 shot...

Ars Technica

With a second booster now authorized for some, the question is when to get it [Updated]

Update 3/29/2022, 4 pm ET: Swiftly following authorization from the Food and Drug Administration earlier Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is updating its recommendations to allow people ages 50 and up as well as certain immunocompromised people to receive a second booster dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Moderna CEO insists a fourth vaccine dose may be needed to control a future Covid 'stealth' variant wave even as Dr Fauci assures Americans another surge is not around the corner: US cases dropped 4% over the past week

Covid case numbers are continuing to steadily decline in the U.S., and even while some nations elsewhere suffer recent upticks in cases, officials stateside are assuring Americans that another surge will not be on the way this spring. Yet, America's most profitable vaccine manufacturers are pushing to roll out a...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Booster for immune protection after COVID infection

When our immune system comes into contact with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, it fights back and produces antibodies. A similar immune response is triggered by coronavirus vaccines. However, there is still little data available on the strength and durability of immune protection. A team led by Carsten Watzl from the Leibniz Research Centre for Working Environment and Human Factors Institute for Occupational Research, in cooperation with the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Physiology and the Klinikum Dortmund, has now been able to detect high levels of neutralizing antibodies in test persons even 300 days after a coronavirus infection with the original variant of the coronavirus. And what's more: after complete vaccination, the recovered probands showed antibody levels about five times higher than those vaccinated without prior infection. This would provide much better protection against a severe course of the disease in the event of a new infection with other coronavirus variants.
SCIENCE
The Week

FDA clears 2nd COVID booster for Americans ages 50 and up

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for use in adults ages 50 and older, NBC News reports. Individuals are eligible for a second booster dose at least four months after receiving their first booster, the FDA...
RETAIL
The New York Times

Pfizer Poised to Ask FDA to Authorize 2nd Booster Shot for Older Americans

Doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 26, 2021. (Paul Ratje/The New York Times) Pfizer-BioNTech is expected to ask federal regulators as soon as Tuesday for emergency authorization for a second booster shot of its coronavirus vaccine for adults 65 and older, according to two people familiar with the situation. The request is based heavily on data from Israel, where such shots are authorized for a somewhat broader group.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
TODAY.com

Pfizer seeks approval for 2nd COVID-19 booster for older adults

While COVID-19 cases remain low in the U.S. and restrictions loosen, Pfizer is now seeking emergency use authorization for a second booster, saying a fourth dose is needed for older Americans aged 65 and up. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.March 16, 2022.
INDUSTRY

