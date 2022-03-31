The Influence of Risk Category Stratification Algorithms on CLEAR Trial Data

A clearer understanding of the prognostic implications of t(11;14) in multiple myeloma (MM) is needed to inform current and future therapeutic options. We utilized real-world data from a US database to examine treatment patterns and outcomes in patients by t(11;14) status compared with high- and standard-risk subgroups across different lines of therapy (LoT). This retrospective, observational cohort study used de-identified patient-level information from adults with MM and first-line treatment initiation between January 2011 and January 2020, followed until February 2020. The high-risk cohort comprised patients with high-risk genetic abnormalities per mSMART criteria (including those with co-occurring t(11;14)). Among 6138 eligible patients, 6137, 3160, and 1654 received first-, second-, and third-line treatments, respectively. Of 645 patients who had t(11;14), 69.1% had t(11;14) alone, while 30.9% had co-occurring high-risk abnormalities. Altogether, 1624 and 2544 patients were classified as high- and standard-risk, respectively. In the absence of biomarker-driven therapy, treatment patterns remain similar across LoT in high-risk, t(11;14)+, and standard-risk subgroups. Across all LoT, patient outcomes in the high-risk subgroup were less favorable than those in the t(11;14)+ and standard-risk subgroups. Thus, there is an opportunity for novel therapeutics targeted to t(11;14) and other defined subgroups to personalize MM therapy and optimize patient outcomes.

