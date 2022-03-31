ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Influence of Risk Category Stratification Algorithms on CLEAR Trial Data

By Thomas E. Hutson, DO, PharmD
cancernetwork.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas E. Hutson, DO, PharmD: Hi, my name is Tom Hutson. I am the director of the urologic oncology program for Texas Oncology, and the co-chair of the urologic oncology center research in treatment for Baylor Scott & White Health in Dallas, Texas. I'm a professor of medicine at Texas A&M...

www.cancernetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Treatment patterns and outcomes according to cytogenetic risk stratification in patients with multiple myeloma: a real-world analysis

A clearer understanding of the prognostic implications of t(11;14) in multiple myeloma (MM) is needed to inform current and future therapeutic options. We utilized real-world data from a US database to examine treatment patterns and outcomes in patients by t(11;14) status compared with high- and standard-risk subgroups across different lines of therapy (LoT). This retrospective, observational cohort study used de-identified patient-level information from adults with MM and first-line treatment initiation between January 2011 and January 2020, followed until February 2020. The high-risk cohort comprised patients with high-risk genetic abnormalities per mSMART criteria (including those with co-occurring t(11;14)). Among 6138 eligible patients, 6137, 3160, and 1654 received first-, second-, and third-line treatments, respectively. Of 645 patients who had t(11;14), 69.1% had t(11;14) alone, while 30.9% had co-occurring high-risk abnormalities. Altogether, 1624 and 2544 patients were classified as high- and standard-risk, respectively. In the absence of biomarker-driven therapy, treatment patterns remain similar across LoT in high-risk, t(11;14)+, and standard-risk subgroups. Across all LoT, patient outcomes in the high-risk subgroup were less favorable than those in the t(11;14)+ and standard-risk subgroups. Thus, there is an opportunity for novel therapeutics targeted to t(11;14) and other defined subgroups to personalize MM therapy and optimize patient outcomes.
SCIENCE
Futurity

Patients report neuropathy after COVID-19

Some people who got COVID-19 in the early months of the pandemic experienced peripheral neuropathy—pain, tingling, and numbness in the hands and feet—during and following their infection, research shows. The finding adds to a growing body of evidence that, for many, problems related to COVID-19 linger longer than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Nature.com

Enhanced cancer detection from cell-free DNA

A new assay for cell-free DNA fragmentation improves prediction of gene expression in liquid biopsies. Previous studies of cfDNA have led to noninvasive methods for prenatal testing3, cancer liquid biopsy4 and transplantation monitoring5. Early work in the field focused on detection of genetic variations, such as single-nucleotide mutations. In patients with cancer, because the vast majority of cfDNA fragments is not mutated, typically cancers at advanced stages are more readily detected. Studies have indicated that the fragmentation patterns of cfDNA - including fragment sizes6,7, fragment ends8, jagged ends9 and nucleosome footprints10,11 - might carry information related to the tissues of origin. These studies suggest that cfDNA fragmentation patterns reflect underlying chromatin structures and gene expression. However, these previous studies were not specifically designed for resolving RNA expression levels of individual genes using cfDNA fragmentation patterns.
CANCER
The Weather Channel

Coronavirus Doesn't Just Infect the Retina in Human Eye, But Also Replicates In It: Study

Though the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus majorly causes infections of the respiratory tract, it also affects other organs of the human body such as the eyes and brain. While there is growing evidence to show that coronaviruses can enter the retina of the eye, German researchers have now shown that the virus can also replicate in human eyes.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Stratification#Cancer Treatment#Texas Oncology#Ge Research
MedicalXpress

New study finds higher rates of newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes after infection with mild COVID-19

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests a possible association between mild COVID-19 cases and subsequently diagnosing type 2 diabetes. The analysis of health records from 1,171 general and internal medicine practices across Germany conducted by Professor Wolfgang Rathmann...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

New screening tool IDs 95% of stage 1 pancreatic cancer

A novel screening platform has flagged more than 95% of stage 1 cancers, according to a pilot study published in Nature Communications Medicine. If validated by future studies, the approach offers a new way to detect the third-leading cause of U.S. cancer deaths in 2020. The study of 139 stage...
SAN DIEGO, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

8 recent cancer study findings

Here are eight recent cancer study findings published by Becker's Hospital Review since Feb. 16:. 1. Yale Cancer Center researchers discovered "novel oncogenic gene fusions" in lung and pancreatic cancer, as well as sarcoma, the center said March 15. 2. Yale Cancer Center researchers discovered a method to "supercharge" cancer-fighting...
CANCER
UPI News

Study: Variant behind infection may determine long COVID-19 symptoms

March 24 (UPI) -- New variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 may generate different "long COVID" symptoms than earlier strains of the virus, research presented Thursday during the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases found. Between June 2020 and June 2021, the most common symptoms among people...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study looks at brain lesions as early predictors of dementia

Researchers at Western University's Schulich Medicine & Dentistry have identified how specific lesions in the brain could be used as early predictors of cognitive decline and identify those who are at high risk of developing dementia. The new findings, recently published in Alzheimer's & Dementia, identify the importance of brain...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

COVID-19: Brain areas linked to smell may shrink after infection in some

A new study reports that individuals with a mild to moderate SARS-CoV-2 infection showed greater abnormalities in the brain regions relating to smell at an average of 4.5 months after a COVID-19 diagnosis than those who did not contract the virus. To the authors’ knowledge, this is the first study...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy