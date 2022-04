Triway scored in every inning but the first as it rolled past Orrville. The Titans put up a 13-run third inning. Emma Hudson led the way, going 5-for-5, including a double and five RBIs for the Titans. There was Hanna Massaro, Clowie Flinner and Haylee Pruitt punching three hits apiece while Emily Yacapraro, Carter Wachtel and Madison Fatzinger each had two hits. Massaro doubled, tripled and scored twice, and Hailey Massaro, Flinner and Fatzinger each had two RBIs and Pruitt drove in three,

