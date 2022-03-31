ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas City, TX

We proudly spotlight Thelma Bowie.. By Clay Burton

 1 day ago

Thelma Bowie

I  was given the honor to interview an extremely impressive woman and humbled public servant, Texas City Commissioner, Thelma Bowie.

The assignment was entrusted to me by Mr. James Graves, founder of The Bay Area Entertainer, for which I am very grateful to have had this opportunity.

However, before the interview, he had sent me, two PDF files that contained what seems to be an endless list of achievements and accomplishments in her lifetime, thus far.

Her extensive academic record displays many years of dedicated study and knowledge. Her administrative work skills and ethics had landed her positions in major corporations, which had taken her up the ranks, to higher executive responsibilities. 

And as a woman of color, I can imagine it took much strength, endurance, patients, and perseverance, to be recognized for her seriousness, as a professional, as well as respect for her businesswise, creative talents.

I suppose, that I could go on and on, about her very impressive career. But, I would like to include and concluded with her nature as a spiritual woman, which she is. She is not only a wealth of knowledge, but possesses notable wisdom, compassion, and charity.

I asked her if she could offer me some insights about what she would like to see in her community and for the citizens that she represents in Texas City.

She replied, "First off, I would like to "not" be known as a politician. Although, I became a politician for the people, my desire is to perform to the best of my abilities, for all citizens, being guided by devotional intervention".

Commissioner Bowie went on to state that, she hopes to be in service by interacting with all of Galveston County, and apply whatever means and influence she may acquire, as a municipal, government official, and community advocate for her Texas City home.

I asked, commissioner Bowie, how was it that she found her way, to now, a political career? And her response was, "That after I had retired, I had nothing to do!" lol! I get it!

She is among, the active leaders, comprehensive visionaries, and community game-changers, that just can't stop doing what she believes is what God has sent her to do. And naturally, when you do what you love to do', you do it very well!

I have been around the block in my 59 years, through many trials and tribulations. And today, as a behavioral recovery, life coach, I had no doubts about her sincerity in improving the quality of the lives of her constituents and building a better future for all.

Speaking with Commissioner Thelma Bowie, reminded me of a very familiar and renowned quote.
​ "It Takes An Entire Village To Raise A Child".

I believe, that she recognizes, that in order to build a better future, we must invest all of our resources into educating our children. And with love, all things are possible!   

