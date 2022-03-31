ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Plainfield, NJ

Jonas Brothers help bring NJ man’s popcorn recipe to national stores

By Jen Ursillo
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans of the Jonas Brothers, or rather, fans of what the Jonas Brothers like to eat, listen up. A South Plainfield man's popcorn recipe will be on Walmart shelves starting this week. Rob's Backstage Popcorn started when longtime family friend of the Jonas Brothers, Rob Garbowsky, whose...

mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Beach Radio
Beach Radio

10K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Plainfield, NJ
City
Wyckoff, NJ
City
Plainfield, NJ
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popcorn#Vegan#National Stores#Food Drink#Walmart Super Centers
Kerrang

“You were a true rock’n’roll hero and will always remain in my heart”: Paul McCartney pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a lovely, heartfelt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away. The Beatles legend complimented Taylor on his "great" drumming as well as his "big and shiny" personality, calling him a "rock'n'roll hero" who will "always remain in my heart". Paul also reflected on performing drums on Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold song Sunday Rain, which features Taylor on vocals: "It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," he wrote.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSAV News 3

Mocktail recipes for National Cocktail Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There are plenty of reasons you might not drink alcohol, but that does not mean you can’t have a good time celebrating National Cocktail Day. Here is a list of five mocktails you can try to make the most of the holiday. Cranberry Basil Sangria This drink from Mocktail.Net is all […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Gear Patrol

Joe Jonas's Favorite Sunglasses Are Surprisingly Affordable

Joe Jonas is no stranger to the spotlight. Hell, he's been in it since he was 15, when he and his brothers started a little boy band called the Jonas Brothers. He's done a hell of a lot since, but to promote his original group's upcoming Las Vegas residency — yes, many Jonas Brothers fans are old enough to attend Vegas residencies now — he visited Jimmy Fallon to talk about recording the music they'll be playing, his TV partnerships, his recent wedding (which was officiated by an Elvis impersonator) and more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
musictimes.com

Britney Spears New Music 2022: Feelers Dropped for New Song, Album

This will be Britney's first new music for six years. If ever it materializes. Claude Kelly, the songwriter behind "Womanizer," "Circus," and "If U Seek Amy," will reportedly be contacted by the 40-year-old pop icon's team to work on new songs now that she is out from under the restrictions of her conservatorship.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Harry Styles New Album 'Harry's House' Coming After Coachella 2022

After the roaring success of his 2019 hit album "Fine Line," Grammy-winning artist Harry Styles is now set to drop his third studio album. Coming this May 20, 2022, "Harry's House" will be released by Columbia and Erskine Records. Harry Styles' New Album 'Harry's Home'. Nothing much is known about...
MUSIC
Beach Radio

New Details For Bag Ban In New Jersey

May the 4th be with you while you save the environment. Yes, in a matter of days plastic bags are going bye-bye and New Jersey is not exempt. Have you noticed that some food stores are still asking you if you want paper or plastic and others say sorry about your luck, your loading that cart and your on your own?
ADVOCACY
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy