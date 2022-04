As PWMania.com previously reported, the current plan for the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One is for the show to close with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and Kevin Owens on The KO Show. There had been some speculation on Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair closing the show, due to an earlier announcement by WWE, and Rousey winning the Royal Rumble for the right to get the main event.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO