'CODA' Surge On AppleTV+ Post Historic Oscar Wins

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
Apple sources are saying that CODA following its historic Best Picture win for both a streamer, and a predominantly Deaf cast feature saw viewership go up by 300% over the prior week week to become the No. 1 most watched program on AppleTV+, and also drawing 25% new viewers to the OTT service.

The movie dropped on the streamer on August 2021, and also theaters. CODA is being re-released in over 600 theaters on Friday.

CODA won the SAG ensemble award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and Best Film at the PGA. The pic won three Oscars for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur, who is the first Deaf male actor to ever receive an Oscar, a BAFTA Award, a SAG Award, a Film Independent Spirit Award, and a Critics Choice Award. CODA writer-director Siân Heder was also recently recognized with this year’s WGA Award and BAFTA Film Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

At Sundance, CODA won four awards, including the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award, and the Grand Jury Prize.

CODA has also received an AFI Award, an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture, and four Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay for Siân Heder, and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur, as well as an HCA Spotlight Award.

Deadline
Deadline

Deadline

‘SNL’ Back From Hiatus This Weekend With Jerrod Carmichael Hosting, Musical Guest Gunna

Click here to read the full article. Saturday Night Live returns this weekend after a long hiatus for spring break, bringing in comedian, actor, writer and producer Jerrod Carmichael for his first appearance as host. Carmichael is best known for the semi-autobiographical NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show, which ran for two years on the network. Joining him and also making his SNL debut is rapper/singer/songwriter Gunna, who will perform part of his third album DS4Ever, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in January. In the promo clip, the two are joined by Heidi Gardner, who make a promise that they’re both bringing their A-Game this week. Watch the SNL promo above. More from Deadline'Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant Signs With CAA'SNL': Lizzo To Pull Double Duty, Jerrod Carmichael & Jake Gyllenhaal To Host As NBC Sets April Headliners'SNL's Weekend Update: Resident Film Critic Terry Fink Reviews 2022 Oscar Nominees 'The Power Of The Dog,' 'Encanto' & 'Belfast'Best of DeadlineTV Finales: CBS Sets 'Bull' End Date & Season Wraps For 19 Other SeriesTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & BeyondAwards Season Red Carpet Photos: Oscars, SAG Awards, Indie Spirits & More
TV SHOWS
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael Reveals In New HBO Special: “The Secret Is That I’m Gay”

Click here to read the full article. In his 2019 HBO special, Home Videos, comedian Jerrod Carmichael asks his mother if she has ever done cocaine or had a same sex relationship. When she says no, Carmichael says bluntly, “I’ve hooked up with dudes before.” It turns out that delving into family secrets while revealing his own was not a one-time thing for Carmichael who, in his newest HBO comedy special Rothaniel, explains the connection. The special, which the New York Times calls “riveting”, debuts tonight at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max. Speaking...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Chris Rock Was Never Asked If He Wanted Will Smith Removed From Oscars Post-Slap: Sources

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: While Will Packer told Good Morning America this morning that Will Smith was not removed from the Oscars because Chris Rock didn’t want that, Deadline hears from reliable sources that this not the case. We’re told that Packer is conflating this from a conversation that happened after Smith slapped him onstage, where Rock told Packer he did not want to press charges. Had he chosen to do that, the LAPD would have removed Smith and arrested him. Had Packer asked Rock if he wanted Smith removed from the building, he might have gotten...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Revelations Of Will Smith Call With Oscar Bosses Outrages Board & More

Click here to read the full article. A previously undisclosed short virtual meeting between Will Smith and Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson on March 29 could be causing a new crisis to hit the Oscar organization. The six-minute zoom call initiated by the King Richard star to Rubin and Hudson mainly saw Smith apologize, yet again, for slapping Chris Rock during Sunday’s telecast on live TV. Chris Rock Sidesteps Oscar Controversy In First Standup Show Since Will Smith Slap The new shockwave is hitting hard because those in the Academy’s Board of Governors meeting yesterday...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

In Another 48 Hours, We’ll Know If The Oscars’ Audience Replacement Therapy Worked

Click here to read the full article. In another 48 hours, we’ll know if it worked—the Oscar show’s Audience Replacement Therapy. Almost inevitably, total viewers for Sunday night’s Academy Awards telecast on ABC will rise from last year’s pathetic 10.4 million. The bar is very low, and other recent awards shows—the Emmys, SAG, Critics Choice—have all caught a bounce.  For the Oscars to miss the general uptick would be disastrous indeed. But the more interesting issues will involve the identity of that presumably expanded audience. Because, in the run-up to Sunday night’s show, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences apparently...
MOVIES
Deadline

Oscars Producer Will Packer Going On ‘GMA’ To Talk About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Click here to read the full article. Oscars producer Will Packer is looking to set the record straight in a Friday appearance on Good Morning America, Deadline has confirmed. Two conflicting accounts have arisen about Packer’s advice to Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock on the live telecast of the Oscars after the stand-up’s “G.I. Jane 2” joke toward Jada Pinkett Smith. We’ve heard from an insider that Packer insisted that Smith not leave the ceremony; this while AMPAS heads David Rubin and Dawn Hudson suggested to Smith’s rep that the actor leave the Dolby. There’s also buzz that Packer advised...
WORLD
KTVZ

Here’s where you can stream Oscar-nominated movies

While some Oscar-nominated movies are still playing in theaters, odds are if you want to catch up on the nominees, you’ll be going to Streaming Land. Streaming services backed a number of movies that secured key nominations on Feb. 8, in advance of the 94th annual Oscars, which will be televised March 27 on ABC. This means many of them are available to watch now, including “The Power of the Dog,” which led among nominated films with 12 nods, and “Coda.”
MOVIES
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney: Florida Republican Rep. Hints At Repealing Longstanding Statute That Benefits Company’s Orlando Operations

Click here to read the full article. Florida State GOP Representative Spencer Roach said legislators have met twice to discuss repealing a statute that impacts how Disney can invest in its theme parks there. The move is retaliatory after the company and CEO Bob Chapek came out strongly against the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill just signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been lobbing criticism Disney’s way this week. “Yesterday was the 2nd meeting in a week w/fellow legislators to discuss a repeal of the 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement Act, which allows Disney to act as its...
FLORIDA STATE
Glamour

HBO Max: Every New Movie Coming to the Streaming Service in 2022

If the streaming services are the cast of OG Gossip Girl, HBO Max is Chuck Bass. Expensive, charming, and a little unpredictable. You just never know what it's going to get up to, but you know it'll be exciting. And possibly graphic. (In case you're wondering, Disney+ is Nate, Peacock is Dan, Amazon Prime is Blair, Netflix is Serena, and Hulu is Vanessa. Don't fight me on this.)
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

