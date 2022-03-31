SLAYTON SENIOR DINING MENU

There has been stirring online after internet users claimed KFC has been upping its prices recently, and now the company looks to be going further upmarket with a brand new venture.The fast-food giant is planning to open a brand new fine-dining restaurant in Sydney, serving fancy 11-course meals. From 1 April 1 to 3 April , the chain is teaming up with Nelly Robinson, who owns Surry Hills restaurant, nel., to provide an upmarket take on its traditional menu.Dishes at the 'degustation' restaurant will include charcoal charred Supercharged Wings and Popcorn Chicken paired with celeriac soup, mushroom gnocchi and basil.Sign...

RESTAURANTS ・ 19 DAYS AGO